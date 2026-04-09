Widow of Late Footballer Joe Thompson Expecting Baby via IVF

Chantelle Thompson, the wife of late footballer Joe Thompson, is pregnant with his child after undergoing IVF using frozen embryos. The news comes after Joe Thompson's passing last April from cancer. The couple has two daughters already and had previously suffered the loss of a baby. Joe even provided a name for his child before his death.

Chantelle Thompson , the widow of former footballer Joe Thompson , has announced that she is expecting his child after successfully undergoing in-vitro fertilization ( IVF ) using frozen embryos. Joe Thompson , who tragically passed away last April at the age of 36 after a battle with stage four lymphoma, a form of blood cancer, left behind his wife Chantelle and their two daughters, Thailula and Athena Rae.

The couple had a history of challenges, including the loss of their baby Dre just days before his due date, adding to the emotional weight of their journey. This new pregnancy brings a glimmer of hope and joy amidst the lingering grief of Joe's passing, promising a new life and a continuation of his legacy.\The announcement comes as Chantelle prepares for a small gathering to reveal the baby's gender. Before his death, Joe had shared a vision of a future with a baby boy and even provided a name for his son. Chantelle has received an email revealing the gender but is saving it for the gathering to share with the families. Joe Thompson was a well-loved figure, known not only for his football career, which included playing for Rochdale, Tranmere, Southport, Bury, and Carlisle United, but also for his resilience in the face of adversity. He recovered from Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 and again in 2017 before it returned and ultimately claimed his life. During his career, he achieved the honor of scoring the winning goal that saved Rochdale from League One relegation in 2018, a moment later recognized as Laureus' Sporting Moment of the Year. Beyond his playing days, Joe became a regular pundit on MUTV, held an ambassadorial role at Manchester United, and worked as a motivational speaker and life coach. The success of the IVF treatment on the first attempt provided huge relief for Chantelle, who had already gone through three years of IVF. Her words reflect the depth of her joy and hope.\Following the news, Manchester United paid tribute to their former academy player, emphasizing his impact both on and off the field. In addition to the upcoming gathering, Thompson's friends and family are set to repeat his 2024 fundraising walk on May 2nd, starting in Rochdale, where he made over 200 appearances, and ending at his childhood club, Manchester United. This annual event serves as a celebration of Joe's life and a reminder of his enduring impact. Chantelle is dealing with a mixture of emotions on the approaching first anniversary of Joe's death on April 17, and shared her desire to honor her husband. She acknowledges the pain and the questions that come with loss but also emphasizes the importance of cherishing the positive memories and the 13 years they shared together. She seeks to find solace and strength in both the memories of their time together and in the promise of their new baby. The memory of Joe Thompson's achievements and spirit will live on through his work, his legacy, and most importantly, his child.





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