Widow's Dream Mini Farm Threatened by Planning Battle

Tara Dexter's mini farm in Sidlesham, West Sussex, has been turned into a haven for pigs, chickens, wildlife and local schoolchildren after she bought the land for £57,000 and spent two years transforming it. However, Chichester District Council is now trying to close her down due to breach of countryside planning rules.

A widow who bought a patch of fly-tipped wasteland for £57,000 and transformed it into her dream mini farm may have to sell up after being dragged into a bitter planning battle .

Tara Dexter bought a smallholding in Sidlesham, West Sussex, while mourning the death of her veteran partner, Gary. The couple had long dreamed of owning a slice of the countryside, creating a micro-farm and living their own version of The Good Life. But Ms Dexter is now locked in a planning battle with Chichester District Council, which says a container and sheds on the land breach countryside planning rules.

She insists the site was once a fly-tipped dumping ground filled with car parts and was covered in rubbish and she has spent more than two years turning it into a haven for pigs, chickens, wildlife and local schoolchildren. She says she has already had an offer to purchase the land from the traveller community.

Ms Dexter, 57, of Yapton, West Sussex says her mini farm has helped her through the immense grief of losing her partner to cancer and she calls it her lifesaver. She said she received almost £3,000 in grants to plant hedgerows and trees on the land from Chichester District Council - the same council who is now trying to close her down.

Deer and buzzards now visit the plot, raised beds have been planted and she keeps peacocks on her farm. Children from a nearby primary school have also used the land for outdoor activities and help her on the land. She also created a willow igloo which is used by disabled children who often visit to help on the land. Ms Dexter says the council's planning department initially told her they had no problem with the container unit and the sheds.

However when she applied for planning permission for the container and sheds she was turned down. Ms Dexter is now locked in a planning battle with Chichester District Council, which says a container and sheds on the land breach countryside planning rules. Ms Dexter insists the site was once a fly-tipped dumping ground filled with car parts and was covered in rubbish.

Deer and buzzards now visit the plot, raised beds have been planted and she keeps peacocks on her farm. She told the Daily Mail: It has literally saved my life. I was so devastated by Gary's diagnosis and death. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer at the age of 52 after suffering a seizure at work and within six weeks he had passed away.

It was absolutely devastating. He'd always been so healthy. He served four tours with the Army in a 12 year career including tours in Northern Ireland and Belize. He hadn't been to the doctor since 1998 but suddenly suffered a seizure and was diagnosed with cancer and that was it.

We'd always wanted a little slice of nature to work as a smallholding and when I saw this I snapped it up. It was £57,000 and was a real mess but I was prepared to work hard. I rolled up my sleeves and got to work. I worked all the hours I could transforming it and clearing the rubbish and mess from the site.

It now has around 2,000 plants, fencing, hedgerows and has been cleared of all the toxic rubbish that was here. I bought a container for £20,000 and then cladded it with wood to ensure it blended in and the place looks lovely now. It really blends in with the environment. Ms Dexter, 57, of Yapton, West Sussex says her mini farm has helped her through the immense grief of losing her partner to cancer and she calls it her lifesaver.

Ms Dexter said she also received almost £3,000 in grants to plant hedgerows and trees on the land from Chichester District Council - the same council who is now trying to close her down. She said: When I initially told them about the container they said that as long as it was on bricks or raised from the ground they had no issue with it but when I applied for permission they turned it down and then issued an enforcement notice against me.

However the same council gave me close to £3,000 in grants to plant hedgerows, plants and trees. It seems like one department doesn't talk to the other. I was getting conflicting messages. My solicitor and I have taken my plans to appeal three times and we've now applied to Planning Inspectorate which is our last chance.

They've been down to examine the site and I really hope they allow me to continue. She said: My mental health has not been great since Gary passed away. He was my soulmate. We first met when he was 18 and I was 17 and then got back together when we were older.

My micro farm has been my retreat for the past two and half years and I don't know what I'd do without it. She added: It's so unfair because this was just wasteland which had been fly-tipped for years and years. Now we have nature back on the land. How can what I'm doing be so bad?

I'm not asking to build or put houses or have several units here; it's just one and I've made it as natural-looking as possible





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Widow's Dream Mini Farm Planning Battle Tara Dexter Chichester District Council Countryside Planning Rules

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