Widow Sues Radiology Office After Husband Killed by MRI Machine

A New York woman has filed a lawsuit against a radiology office after her husband was tragically killed when he was pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain. The incident, which occurred at Nassau Open MRI, highlights the dangers of MRI technology and alleged negligence in safety protocols.

Adrienne Jones-McAllister, the widow of Keith McAllister, has filed a lawsuit against Nassau Open MRI following the tragic death of her husband, who was pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain. The incident, which occurred on July 16, 2025, at the Nassau Open MRI facility, has led to a legal battle seeking justice and accountability.

The lawsuit details the horrifying events that unfolded as Keith, also 61, was assisting a technician with his wife, Adrienne, after she had completed an MRI scan for her knee. The filing alleges negligence on the part of the facility, citing a failure to prevent the accident despite the presence of a known hazard. The lawsuit names multiple entities including Nassau Open MRI P.C., East Coast Radiology P.C., Sun Enterprises, and GM Partners Westbury LLC, reflecting the complex ownership and operational structure of the facility. East Coast Radiology P.C. is contracted to utilize the MRI machine, Sun Enterprises leases the facility, and GM Partners Westbury LLC owns the property. The incident highlights the inherent dangers of MRI technology and the critical importance of safety protocols. MRI machines utilize powerful magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed internal images of the human body. However, these strong magnetic forces can pose significant risks if metal objects are present. Keith McAllister's 20lb chain, used for weight training, acted as a projectile, drawing him into the machine with devastating force. According to the lawsuit, the chain dragged Keith for almost an hour before being dislodged from the machine, during which time he suffered multiple heart attacks. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and tragically died on July 17 from the injuries sustained. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential risks associated with medical procedures, as Adrienne witnessed the catastrophic events unfolding before her eyes. The lawsuit emphasizes the emotional trauma and suffering endured by Adrienne, who watched her husband's life taken by the medical equipment. \Before the accident, Adrienne had undergone an MRI scan on her knee. After the procedure was completed, a technician called Keith to assist with helping his wife off the table while the machine was still active. The lawsuit argues that the technician’s failure to instruct Keith to remove his chain constituted a significant breach of safety protocols. Adrienne stated in interviews following the event that the technician was aware of the chain and had previously discussed it with Keith, implying that the danger was known but disregarded. This further emphasizes the alleged negligence of the facility in allowing Keith into the machine without ensuring the removal of the metal chain. Adrienne recounted the harrowing scene, describing how her husband was abruptly pulled toward the machine, becoming limp in her arms. The lawsuit, filed by Andrew Finkelstein of Jacoby & Meyers and the Crump Law Office, seeks to hold the responsible parties accountable for their alleged negligence. The legal filing highlights the severe injuries Keith sustained, including multiple heart attacks, and the emotional distress experienced by his widow. It underscores the critical need for strict adherence to safety guidelines and proper training for medical personnel operating MRI equipment. The impact of the incident on Adrienne is also a central element in the legal proceedings, as the lawsuit seeks to address her emotional trauma and suffering. The incident also serves as a critical case for raising awareness on MRI safety and related risks that may cause serious injuries.\MRI machines are known for generating intense magnetic fields, making it essential to remove any metallic objects, including jewelry and piercings, before the scan. People with certain medical implants, like cochlear implants, blood vessel stents, cardiac defibrillators, and pacemakers, are often not allowed to undergo MRI scans. The power of the magnetic pull can be so strong that it can fling objects across the room. The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering has stated the potential risks of this technology. The strong magnetic fields can also rapidly heat metal objects, potentially causing severe burns. The incident involving Keith McAllister underscores the devastating consequences that can arise from safety failures in medical settings. The lawsuit seeks to provide justice for Keith and hold those responsible accountable for their actions. It also seeks to raise awareness about the inherent risks associated with MRI procedures and the need for strict adherence to safety protocols. A spokesperson for Nassau Open MRI declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Mail. Adrienne's lawyers were also contacted for comment but did not immediately respond





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MRI Lawsuit Accident Negligence Medical Safety Death Magnetic Field Nassau Open MRI

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Widow Sues Radiology Office After Husband's Death in MRI Machine AccidentAdrienne Jones-McAllister files a lawsuit against Nassau Open MRI following the death of her husband, Keith McAllister, who was pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain. The incident, which occurred on July 16, 2025, resulted in multiple heart attacks and ultimately his death.

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