Widow Sues Radiology Office After Husband's Death in MRI Machine Accident

Adrienne Jones-McAllister files a lawsuit against Nassau Open MRI following the death of her husband, Keith McAllister, who was pulled into an MRI machine by his metal chain. The incident, which occurred on July 16, 2025, resulted in multiple heart attacks and ultimately his death.

Adrienne Jones-McAllister, the widow of Keith McAllister, has filed a lawsuit against Nassau Open MRI following her husband's tragic death. The incident occurred on July 16, 2025, when the couple visited the facility for Adrienne's knee imaging. According to the lawsuit obtained by Newsday, after the imaging was complete, a technician summoned Keith, 61, to assist with helping his wife off the table while the MRI machine was still active.

As Keith approached, a 20-pound metal chain he wore for weight training was pulled towards the powerful magnets within the machine, dragging him into the scanner with devastating force. The tragic event unfolded rapidly, causing severe injuries that ultimately led to Keith's death. Adrienne, 61, witnessed the entire ordeal, expressing profound grief and detailing the horrific experience in the lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the radiology office, citing a failure to ensure Keith removed the metal chain before entering the vicinity of the active MRI machine. The legal document lists Nassau Open MRI P.C., East Coast Radiology P.C., Sun Enterprises, and GM Partners Westbury LLC as defendants. East Coast Radiology P.C. is contracted to use the MRI machine, Sun Enterprises leases the facility, and GM Partners Westbury LLC owns the property, as reported by Newsday. The intense magnetic fields and radio waves generated by MRI machines are capable of causing significant harm if metal objects are present. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with such medical equipment and the importance of stringent safety protocols. \The incident resulted in Keith McAllister being trapped in the machine for nearly an hour before he could be freed. During this time, he suffered multiple heart attacks, adding to the severity of the situation. After being released from the MRI machine, he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but tragically succumbed to his injuries on July 17. The family had created a GoFundMe page at the time of the event. Adrienne, in interviews, has expressed her devastation and questioned why the technician failed to instruct Keith to remove his chain, which was visible prior to the procedure. She has stated that the technician was already familiar with the chain, as they'd had a conversation about it before. She tearfully recounted her experience saying 'I saw him walk toward the table and then the machine just snatched him. He went limp in my arms - and this is still pulsating in my brain.' The lawsuit is being handled by attorneys Andrew Finkelstein of Jacoby & Meyers and the Crump Law Office, highlighting the seriousness of the case and the family's pursuit of legal recourse. \The powerful magnetic forces of MRI machines are capable of pulling metallic objects with immense force. The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering has noted that the pull can be so strong as to fling a wheelchair across a room. Metal objects can also heat up rapidly, potentially causing severe burns. The standard safety protocols for MRI procedures mandate the removal of all jewelry, piercings, and other metallic items. Individuals with specific medical implants, such as cochlear implants, blood vessel stents, cardiac defibrillators, and pacemakers, are typically prohibited from undergoing MRI scans due to the risks involved. This case underscores the importance of strict adherence to these safety guidelines and the potential for tragic consequences when these protocols are not followed. Nassau Open MRI has declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by the Daily Mail. The legal proceedings are expected to delve into the specific details of the incident and determine the extent of liability of the involved parties. The incident is a tragic reminder of the potential hazards associated with advanced medical technology and the critical importance of safety protocols in healthcare settings. The legal battle ahead promises to reveal further insights into the circumstances surrounding Keith McAllister's death and potentially lead to changes in safety protocols within MRI facilities





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MRI Accident Lawsuit Medical Negligence MRI Safety Keith Mcallister

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New MRI method tracks transplanted heart stem cells for monthsResearchers at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Toronto have demonstrated a new way to monitor transplanted stem-cell-derived heart cells using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Read more »

Howard Stern Sued Over Alleged Hostile Work Environment, Sparking Reexamination of Past ControversiesFormer employee Leslie Kuhn sues Howard Stern and wife Beth, alleging a toxic workplace environment. The lawsuit triggers a reexamination of past workplace controversies and the Sterns' business practices.

Read more »

Meet football's unluckiest fan as Liverpool lose every match he watchesLiverpool supporter Tommy McAllister has been dubbed football's unluckiest fan after his team failed to win in every single Premier League match he watched this season

Read more »

Joe Thompson's widow Chantelle pregnant using frozen embryos a year after his deathChantelle Thompson is 25 weeks pregnant following IVF treatment using frozen embryos she had stored with her late husband

Read more »

Family sues hospital after son is declared dead by virtual doctorConor Hylton, a 26-year-old from Connecticut, was declared dead through a video call with a virtual 'telehealth' doctor in 2024.

Read more »

Widow of Late Footballer Joe Thompson Expecting Baby via IVFChantelle Thompson, the wife of late footballer Joe Thompson, is pregnant with his child after undergoing IVF using frozen embryos. The news comes after Joe Thompson's passing last April from cancer. The couple has two daughters already and had previously suffered the loss of a baby. Joe even provided a name for his child before his death.

Read more »