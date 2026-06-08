Wife of Convicted Murderer Andrew Griggs Still Believes in His Innocence Despite Discovery of Victim's Body

Deborah Griggs maintains her husband Andrew, convicted of murdering his first wife Debbie in 1999, is innocent. Debbie's body was found in 2022 buried in a water butt under their Dorset home, leading to Andrew's life sentence and an additional term for trying to tamper with evidence via his son. A new documentary explores Deborah's unwavering support.

Deborah Griggs remains steadfast in her belief that her husband, Andrew Griggs , did not murder his first wife, Debbie, despite his conviction and the subsequent discovery of her remains.

Andrew was found guilty in 2019 of killing Debbie in 1999, a crime for which he received a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years. The case remained cold for years until detectives reopened it following a complaint from Debbie's family about its omission from a list of unsolved cases. That investigation revealed Andrew had murdered Debbie while their three young sons slept upstairs.

He then concealed her body in a sealed plastic water butt, which he encased in fibreglass and hid in his parents' back garden in Kent. When the family later relocated to Dorset, Andrew moved the water butt and buried it under a concrete shed base at their new home in St Leonard's near Bournemouth. Debbie's remains were not identified until 2022, found so severely decomposed that an inquest recorded her cause of death as unascertained.

Deborah, who married Andrew in 2005 after they met, says he disclosed his past early in their relationship, telling her he had been arrested for his first wife's murder but maintaining his innocence. She recounted that he gave her the option to leave, but she chose to stay, having already developed strong feelings for him. She portrays Andrew as a devoted father and 'a true gentleman,' describing his generosity and protective nature.

In a new documentary, The Vanishing of Debbie Griggs, Deborah admits she was aware of Andrew's later attempt to manipulate his son, Jake, into exhuming Debbie's body, cutting off a lock of hair, and mailing it to authorities with a letter claiming Debbie was alive. After Jake revealed the secret to his girlfriend during an argument, the information reached police. Andrew received an additional three-year sentence in 2022 for perverting the course of justice.

Deborah says she confronted Andrew in prison, demanding the truth and warning she would leave if he lied. He then claimed he and his father were loading barrels when he opened one to empty rainwater and discovered what looked like a human foot. This account starkly contrasts with the evidence presented at his trial.

Debbie's family, including her father Brian Cameron who died before justice was served and her brother who expressed incomprehension at Jake's delay in coming forward, have endured years of anguish. The case highlights the prolonged trauma of unresolved loss and the complex loyalties within blended families, even in the face of a murder conviction and the physical recovery of a victim's remains





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Andrew Griggs Debbie Griggs Murder Conviction Body Discovered Water Butt Dorset Kent Perverting Course Of Justice Deborah Griggs Second Wife Documentary

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