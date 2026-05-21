Wigan Warriors beaten by Hull Kingston Rovers

Rovers moved up to second in Super League as Wigan left out their regulars before Challenge Cup final at Wembley on 30 May. As a result, Warriors scored against strong side Hull KR, but couldn't come back as they bottled a high score.

Hull Kingston Rovers moved up to second in Super League as the champions thrashed a weakened Wigan Warriors side. The Warriors head coach Matt Peet left out all his regulars before the Challenge Cup final against the same opponents at Wembley on 30 May.

The Warriors side included 10 debutants - seven in the starting line-up and three interchanges - and they were no match for a strong Hull KR side. The champions ran in seven unopposed tries in the first half and four more after the break, while winger Nathan Lowe's score in his first game was Wigan's sole try. Willie Peters' side went above Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves on points difference, and are now only two adrift of leaders St Helens.

Hull Kingston Rovers scored 60 points, and Wigan Warriors conceded 60 points for the first time since April 2016





BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Super League Wigan Warriors Challenge Cup Rovers Hull Kingston Matt Peet St Helens Challenge Cup Final Against The Same Opponents Unopposed Tries Won Two Grand Finals A Burgeoning Rivalry Matches In Quick Succession Headers Joe Public

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I'd probably sell a kidney if I had to' to be at Hull City finalOverseas fans say nothing will stop them from making the trip to support their team at Wembley.

Read more »

Councils promote billion pound Wigan and Bolton ‘growth corridor’A new east/west link road linking the M6 to the M61, a possible golf resort to host the Ryder Cup, thousands of new homes and industrial space are included in the plans

Read more »

Super League: Hull KR 62-4 Wigan - Robins thrash youthful Warriors sideA Wigan Warriors side including 10 debutants is thrashed by champions Hull KR before their Challenge Cup final meeting on 30 May.

Read more »

Hull KR 62-4 Wigan Warriors: Mikey Lewis Scores Hat-trick in 62-4 VictoryHull Kingston Rovers (Hull KR) secured a 62-4 win over Wigan Warriors following a hat-trick by Mikey Lewis in a dress rehearsal for next week's Challenge Cup final.

Read more »