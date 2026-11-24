Objectors say a Newport demolition plan at Barclays Bank Yard would close the Wild Women's Academy, while council officers advise withdrawal and resubmission.

A planning application to demolish industrial and commercial units in Newport and build four houses has drawn strong objections from users of the Wild Women's Academy. John Smith, of Newport, submitted the proposal to Telford & Wrekin Council. The site is Barclays Bank Yard, off Beaumaris Road, where the academy runs its workshops, magical days, covens and training.

Objections were posted on the council's planning portal, where local residents and businesses argued that the development would remove a valued community space. The application has now stalled, with council officers signalling that they are minded to refuse it unless the applicant supplies more technical detail.

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Demolition Plan and Academy Activities at the Site

The Wild Women's Academy is the main occupant of the Barclays Bank Yard site and hosts five coven groups. These groups meet during daytimes, evenings and weekends, according to the academy's own description of its services.

The academy presents itself as a space where women can get in touch with their inner wild woman, find their own unique magic and connect with their power. The planning application would remove the industrial and commercial units on the site to make way for four houses.

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Planning agent Kembertons, of Madeley, Telford, has submitted the case on behalf of the applicant. The agent told council planners that the landowner has used the buildings as workshops and storage in connection with his family's business on a daily basis since he acquired the site over 20 years ago.

Objectors Raise Community and Late-Night Disturbance Concerns

Objectors argued that demolition would end a communal space used by the academy, its coven and other local businesses. One objector wrote that the space allows people to come together, share knowledge, practise their beliefs and build friendships and supportive connections.

Another objector described the venue as an essential community facility, providing a safe, spiritual and supportive environment for local women. That objector said several witchcraft and spiritual groups meet there regularly and that, for many attendees, it functions as a religious and cultural space.

A third objector said the academy hosts events such as sound baths, reiki treatments and history talks that draw visitors to Newport. These visitors, the objector argued, spend money at nearby pubs, cafés and shops, which supports the local economy.

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A separate objection focused on antisocial behaviour in the alleyway leading to the proposed demolition area. The objector said loud and violent drunks gather there nearly every night, causing urination, defecation, vomiting, fighting, open drug use and indecent exposure toward a partner. The objector said neither resident could sleep until 3am or 4am, and warned that daytime demolition works would add to the disruption.

Council Officers Advise Withdrawal and New Year Resubmission

Council officers have called for more information to resolve technical objections to the application. Documents show that officers advised the applicant to withdraw the application because substantially more technical information was needed.

Officers also said normal deadlines would not be extended and that they were minded to refuse the plan if it proceeded in its current form. However, the council's correspondence indicates that the applicant may still pursue the scheme.

According to the documents, the applicant will gather the missing information and resubmit the proposal as soon as possible in the New Year. Any resubmitted application would again be open to public comment on the council's planning portal, where residents and businesses can review the detail.