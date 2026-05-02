Wildlife Haven Seized: Travellers Establish Caravan Site Despite Warnings

Travellers have begun constructing a caravan site on a protected field in Essex, just hours after the local council closed for the bank holiday weekend and following warnings about potential illegal development. The site is a known habitat for protected species and has sparked outrage among residents who feel abandoned by the authorities.

A wildlife haven near Felsted, Essex, has been rapidly transformed into a potential caravan site just days after warnings were issued about its vulnerability to illegal development.

The incursion began almost immediately after Uttlesford District Council adjourned for the Bank Holiday weekend, leaving residents feeling abandoned and helpless. Locals had repeatedly alerted the council to credible intelligence suggesting travellers intended to develop the four-acre field, a known habitat for protected great-crested newts and a rare sighting location for albino fallow deer. Despite these warnings, the council maintained it lacked the authority to intervene proactively.

Under the cover of darkness on Friday night, approximately 30 vehicles – including cars, vans, and heavy machinery like diggers – descended upon the field. Workers, illuminated by floodlights and powered by generators, began aggressively ripping up existing vegetation to prepare a base of hardcore and tarmac. Residents of the picturesque hamlet of Willows Green, whose homes directly overlook the site, witnessed the operation unfold throughout the night, expressing dismay and frustration at the lack of preventative action.

The destruction included the bulldozing of protected habitats crucial for the survival of the great-crested newts. One resident, a man in his 60s, voiced a common sentiment: 'The council was warned this was on the cards but just sat back and waited for it to happen. The field was swamped with vehicles, noise and lights all through the night. No doubt by the time the council reopens on Tuesday there will be a fully-fledged caravan park opposite our homes.

' The situation has sparked outrage over the council’s perceived inaction, particularly the failure to implement preventative measures such as an Article Four Directive, which would have prohibited any permitted development on the land, or to seek an emergency injunction to halt any construction. The lack of proactive measures contrasts sharply with previous successful interventions, such as Basildon Council’s securing of a High Court injunction in 2006 to prevent development on land near Billericay.

When questioned about potential preventative steps, Uttlesford Council merely advised residents to utilize the standard online reporting system, stating they could only act *after* development commenced. This response has fueled accusations of negligence and a disregard for the concerns of local residents. Residents report being completely unaware of the impending development, with neither the district nor parish council providing any warning or requesting vigilance.

One resident described the scene: 'The first we knew of it was last night when they just turned up. They have made a new access road by ripping out an ancient hedgerow and filling in the ditch with rubble. This morning the road was blocked by six lorries containing rubble and pallets. There are bulldozers and diggers on site, it is a huge operation.

' An insider with experience in assisting traveller communities in obtaining retrospective planning permission suggests the recent surge in illegal developments is linked to travellers renting out portions of their sites to migrants and homeless individuals, exacerbating the housing crisis and creating a cycle of new site development. Uttlesford Council maintains its position, stating that 'at this stage no breach of planning control has occurred' and that the site is not subject to any injunction or Article 4 Direction





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Travellers Illegal Development Caravan Site Uttlesford District Council Wildlife Habitat

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