Wildlife rescue organisations urge caution when rescuing young gulls

Wildlife rescue organisations are urging members of the public to think carefully before attempting to "rescue" young gulls, as admissions continue to rise each year – many of which they say are unnecessary. The RSPCA and the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council (BWRC) say thousands of gulls are being brought into care each year – with many of those admitted actually healthy young birds that do not need intervention.

Wildlife rescue organisations are urging members of the public to think carefully before attempting to "rescue" young gulls , as admissions continue to rise each year – many of which they say are unnecessary.

The RSPCA and the British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council (BWRC) say thousands of gulls are being brought into care each year – with many of those admitted actually healthy young birds that do not need intervention. Verity Miles, wildlife rescue expert at the RSPCA, said: "Each summer, our wildlife centres see a surge in young gulls being brought in by kind members of the public. Gulls are such underappreciated animals, so it’s amazing so many people want to help them.

However, in many cases these birds have not been abandoned, but have left the nest as they learn to fly – this is a normal part of their development. Their parents will usually remain nearby and continue to feed and protect them, but sadly many well-meaning passers-by will mistake this for abandonment. Wildlife rescue teams say they also receive thousands of calls from concerned members of the public during the peak breeding season.

Experts from the RSPCA and BWRC warn that unnecessary intervention can in fact do more harm than good. Paul Reynolds, Chair for the BWRC, said: "Taking a healthy chick or fledgling away from their parents can cause stress to the young bird and significantly reduce their chance of survival.

Not only that, but it is also an offence to disturb, or take gulls or eggs from their nests, unless absolutely necessary, so you may inadvertently be breaking the law by bringing in gulls that are not sick or injured. They also warn that the rise in unnecessary admissions places a strain on rescue centres, diverting resources away from genuinely sick or injured wildlife that urgently need care





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Wildlife Rescue Young Gulls RSPCA British Wildlife Rehabilitation Council Admissions Unnecessary Intervention Strain On Rescue Centres Gulls Breeding Season Normal Part Of Development Parents Nearby Feeding And Protection Passers-By Mistake Abandonment Taking Healthy Birds Away Stress To Young Bird Chance Of Survival Offence To Disturb Or Take Gulls Or Eggs Unnecessary Admissions Diversion Of Resources Genuinely Sick Or Injured Wildlife Underappreciated Animals

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