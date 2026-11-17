British rapper Wiley faces conviction in The Netherlands for 2020 antisemitic posts. The Court upholds group defamation charges despite no penalty due to time elapsed.

British grime pioneer Wiley has been found guilty in The Netherlands of criminal offenses related to a severe antisemitic tirade posted on social media six years ago. The court in The Netherlands convicted the artist, whose legal name is Richard Cowie, of group defamation and incitement to violence for his digital posts from July 2020.

The legal proceedings concluded with the judge ruling that the content constituted hate speech and incitement, although the passage of time meant no prison sentence or fine was imposed. Cowie was physically located in The Netherlands at the time he published the posts, which gave Dutch authorities the jurisdiction to prosecute the case despite the artist being a British citizen.

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Details of the Conviction and Timeline

The conviction stems from a series of posts published in July 2020 when Cowie was suspended from the platform formerly known as Twitter. During this period, he called on Black people to go to war with Jews and described Jewish individuals as snakes. He also used the slang phrase hold some corn, which is a known reference to being shot, while stating that the Jewish community deserved such violence.

Further posts from that week compared Jewish people to the Ku Klux Klan, claiming that Jewish individuals held significant power in the entertainment industry. He wrote that two sets of people have not been challenged, listing the KKK and Jewish people, and argued that challenging Jewish community influence in a business setting would result in being fired. He also stated that companies owned by Jewish men have the power to ruin careers.

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Manager Condemns and Artist Doubles Down

Wiley's manager, John Woolf, issued a statement at the time explicitly distancing himself from the comments. Woolf, who identified as a proud Jewish man, said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the posts and confirmed he was speaking with community leaders. He emphasized that this hateful speech was not acceptable in any shape or form.

Despite the condemnation, Cowie continued to post controversial content. In 2021, he gave an interview to The Voice newspaper where he claimed that his Jewish associates in the music industry still saw Black people as slaves. He later apologized for generalizing but simultaneously denied being racist, maintaining that his comments were misunderstood.

Continued Controversy and Platform Bans

Cowie established a new account under the handle @WileyRecordings, which the Campaign Against Antisemitism alleges was used to spread further racist hate. On this platform, he posted an image of himself wearing Hasidic garb alongside a video titled the Jewish Faces that Control Hiphop and Mainstream Black Music.

The account also featured a video discussing historical tensions between Black people and Jews. In a subsequent tweet, he asserted that being blocked made him angrier and that he would eventually stand up to those who tried to silence him, claiming they were angry because they could not control his voice.

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Campaign Against Antisemitism Legal Pursuit

Lawyers for the Campaign Against Antisemitism filed a criminal complaint with the Public Prosecution Service in The Netherlands to address the hate speech. Stephen Silverman, the Director of Investigations and Enforcement at the Campaign Against Antisemitism, stated that they had been pursuing Wiley for over six years to answer for his attempt to ignite a race war.

Silverman noted that during the pandemic, Cowie called Jews cowards and snakes, said they should be shot, and claimed they used Black people to make money. He emphasized that because the posts were made from Dutch soil, justice was difficult to obtain in Britain, but the organization pledged to ensure Cowie faced a Dutch judge.

Career Impact and Loss of Honors

The legal conviction marks the end of a long saga for the artist known as the godfather of grime. In 2019, Cowie received the Ivor Novello Inspiration award for his contributions to music in the early 2000s. He had previously been awarded an MBE for services to music in 2017, a honor he celebrated on social media by writing Big up the Queen.

However, his public image suffered significantly in later years. In 2024, Cowie was forced to forfeit his MBE for bringing the honours system into disrepute. While the recent conviction in The Netherlands carries no sanction due to the time elapsed, it officially brands him as a convicted criminal for racism, fulfilling the long-standing demands of his critics and the Jewish community advocacy groups.