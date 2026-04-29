Will Arnett and Carolyn Murphy Split After Eight Months of Dating

Actor Will Arnett and supermodel Carolyn Murphy have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for over eight months. Sources say the split was mutual and there is no bad blood between the two.

Actor Will Arnett and supermodel Carolyn Murphy have ended their relationship after approximately eight months of dating. News of the split surfaced on Wednesday, with TMZ reporting that the decision was mutual and devoid of any animosity.

Sources close to the pair indicated the breakup occurred roughly two months ago. Arnett, 55, and Murphy, 52, initially sparked romance rumors in September of the previous year, making their first public appearance as a couple at Sean Hayes' West End play, 'Good Night Oscar,' in August. They further solidified their relationship with a red carpet appearance at the Governor's Awards in November.

However, Murphy's absence from Arnett's side during the recent Academy Awards ceremony fueled speculation among fans that their romance had run its course. The relationship between Arnett and Murphy appeared to blossom quickly. A photo shared by Sean Hayes following the 'Good Night Oscar' performance showed Arnett affectionately placing an arm around Murphy, who reciprocated with a hand on his chest. The image prompted enthusiastic reactions from fans, with many questioning whether the pair were indeed an item.

Murphy, a prominent figure in the fashion industry and a dedicated environmental advocate, has a history of high-profile relationships. She was previously married to Jake Schroeder from 1999 to 2002, with whom she shares a daughter, Dylan Blue, born in 2000. More recently, Arnett had been in a relationship with Alessandra Brawn, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, Denny, but they separated in 2024.

This split marks another chapter in Arnett’s romantic life following his well-known marriage to actress and comedian Amy Poehler. Arnett and Poehler were once considered a beloved celebrity couple, tying the knot in 2003. Their separation in 2012 and subsequent divorce in 2016 were reportedly difficult for both parties.

Arnett has openly discussed the emotional toll of the divorce, describing it as 'brutal' in an interview with The Guardian, recounting a moment where he was overcome with grief while driving to work. Poehler, known for her privacy, addressed the breakup more cautiously in her memoir, 'Yes, Please,' expressing her reluctance to publicly discuss such personal and painful experiences.

Following his divorce from Poehler, Arnett was linked to interior designer Elizabeth Law, with whom he was involved until at least March 2019. The current split with Murphy appears to be another amicable parting, with sources emphasizing the lack of conflict between the two. Both Arnett and Murphy are established figures in their respective fields, and it is expected they will continue to pursue their careers and personal lives independently





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