Will England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries Right the Wrongs of Last Year's Showing at the World Cup of Darts 2026?

England's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are looking to right the wrongs of last year's showing at the World Cup of Darts 2026. The duo will once again partner up for England, a five-time World Cup winner, but will they be able to overcome the disappointment of 2025?

The World Cup of Darts 2026 is just around the corner, and England 's Luke Littler and Luke Humphries are looking to right the wrongs of last year's showing.

The duo will once again partner up for England, a five-time World Cup winner, but will they be able to overcome the disappointment of 2025? On the Love The Darts podcast, Paul Nicholson discussed England's chances at the World Cup of Darts, and all eyes will be on the England partnership of Luke Littler and Luke Humphries as they prepare to face the competition.

The German pair of Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko caused a major upset in 2025, beating the top two players in the world to win 8-4. However, according to Sky Sports' Paul Nicholson and Chris Murphy, this year's story could be very different.

Nicholson, who suffered World Cup final agony alongside team-mate Simon Whitlock against England's Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis in 2012, believes that England will not go out early like they did last year, but he also doesn't think they will win it at a canter. He added that the fact that Luke Littler hasn't won the World Cup of Darts before is actually a positive, as it reinforces the appetite to get something that he doesn't have.

On the other hand, Luke Humphries has already experienced the thrill of winning the World Cup, and he knows how to get it. Until Luke Littler and Luke Humphries win the World Cup together, there will be people on their backs saying 'you haven't won that, have you?

' and this could be part of the banter in the practice room with Josh Rock and Daryl Gurney. The narrative coming into this tournament hasn't been about England, but rather about Wales not being at full strength and other teams possibly going all the way. Twelve months on, there are people out there who are not convinced that Luke and Luke are going to be a team that are going to dominate this thing.

Chris Murphy added that Luke Littler admitted they didn't bond on stage last year, but he believes they've learnt from that experience and are already talking about it. They're effectively becoming a team before the tournament starts, and this is showing they've drawn on that experience. They won't want to go through that again and I think they will be much stronger.

The 2026 World Cup of Darts will be held at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 11-14, and 40 nations will compete for the coveted title in the unique pairs event. The top four ranked nations - based on the lowest cumulative PDC ranking of the two competing players - are seeded and will enter at the last 16 stage. This includes top seeds England, four-time winners Netherlands, reigning champions Northern Ireland and two-time champions Scotland.

The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase - including 12 seeded nations - from which each group winner will advance





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