Will Friedle Still Hopes for a Boy Meets World Reunion with Ben Savage

Boy Meets World actor Will Friedle still holds onto hope for a reunion with estranged co-star Ben Savage, six years after Savage 'ghosted' the entire cast. Speaking to PEOPLE, Friedle expressed his desire to reconnect with Savage and discuss their past experiences on the hit coming-of-age sitcom.

Boy Meets World actor Will Friedle refuses to give up hope for a reunion with estranged co-star Ben Savage six years after Savage 'ghosted' the entire cast.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Friedle, 49, admitted he feels the urge to 'pick up the phone' and call the actor-turned-politician, 45, so they can talk things through.

'I know I'm shouting into the void, but I'm going to keep doing it,' he said. 'I haven't given up on my friend. ' Friedle and Savage played onscreen brothers, Eric and Cory Matthews, respectively, on the hit coming-of-age sitcom, which ran for seven seasons on ABC in the 1990s. Despite Savage distancing himself from the Boy Meets World cast, Friedle still believes that Savage will one day be open to reconnecting.

'I'm hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we're going to have a lot to talk about. ' Actress Danielle Fishel, who famously played Topanga Lawrence, the girlfriend of Savage's character Cory, also chimed in on Savage's estrangement from the cast. She told PEOPLE that she has 'immense understanding and grace' towards Savage and his decision to not 'look back' on their years on the show.

Fishel spoke fondly of Savage's new life as a devoted husband to his wife of three years, Tessa Angermeier, and a first-time father to a baby daughter, who was born in November 2025.

'I love imagining him in this new chapter of his life as a dad,' she said. 'I know he has had a baby girl. He's now a husband. So I love just thinking about him.

' Fishel recalled past discussions she had with Savage about future fatherhood prior to him going no-contact with her and the rest of their co-stars. Speaking to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Friedle, 49, admitted he still feels the urge to 'pick up the phone' and call Savage so they can talk things out. Friedle and Savage played onscreen brothers, Eric and Cory Matthews, respectively, on the hit coming-of-age sitcom, which ran for seven seasons on ABC in the 1990s.

Despite Savage distancing himself from the Boy Meets World cast, Friedle still believes that Savage will one day be open to reconnecting.

'I'm hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we're going to have a lot to talk about. ' Fishel admitted that not being part of Savage's life 'milestones' is 'sad' for her. Fishel, Friedle and Strong launched their Pod Meets World back in 2022, with Savage rumored to be the podcast's fourth co-host.

However it was later reported that Savage had decided to not move forward with the podcast, leaving Fishel, Friedle and Strong as the only co-hosts. Savage then allegedly 'ghosted' the trio shortly after. In his and Fishel's conversation with PEOPLE, Friedle said it's been 'hard' going through the Boy Meets World rewatches on the podcast without Savage, who would he believes would have 'great' insight to share with fans.

'Just today, literally, we were recording an episode this morning of Pod Meets World and there came a question that we all wanted to know, that we know if Ben had been on with us, it would have been answered like that and we would have heard a great story. ' News of Savage going no-contact with his Boy Meets World cast members nearly six years ago was first revealed by Fishel back in 2023.

'I'm hoping that he comes back into our lives at some point, and when he does, we're going to have a lot to talk about,' Friedle said of Savage. Also chiming in on Savage's estrangement from the cast was actress Danielle Fishel, who famously played Topanga Lawrence. Fishel admitted that not being part of Savage's life 'milestones' is 'sad' for her.

Fishel, Friedle and Strong launched their Pod Meets World back in 2022, with Savage rumored to be the podcast's fourth co-host. However it was later reported that Savage had decided to not move forward with the podcast, leaving Fishel, Friedle and Strong as the only co-hosts. Savage then allegedly 'ghosted' the trio shortly after.

In his and Fishel's conversation with PEOPLE, Friedle said it's been 'hard' going through the Boy Meets World rewatches on the podcast without Savage, who would he believes would have 'great' insight to share with fans.

'Just today, literally, we were recording an episode this morning of Pod Meets World and there came a question that we all wanted to know, that we know if Ben had been on with us, it would have been answered like that and we would have heard a great story. ' News of Savage going no-contact with his Boy Meets World cast members nearly six years ago was first revealed by Fishel back in 2023





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