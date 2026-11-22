Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of England's white-ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand in the first T20I in Melbourne, with Tom Banton set to captain the side in the final T20 in Canberra.

Will Jacks has been ruled out of the rest of England's white-ball tour of Australia after breaking his hand in the first T20I in Melbourne.

The injury was sustained in the penultimate over of England's narrow defeat, forcing him to leave the field with blood streaming from his right hand. Jacks was hurt attempting a difficult caught-and-bowled chance off Ben Dwarshuis. A fracture was subsequently confirmed, ruling him out of the remainder of the tour and forcing him to fly home while his team-mates continued to the Gold Coast.

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Tom Banton to Lead England

The injury means versatile Tom Banton will skipper the side for the fifth and final T20 in Canberra on 2 December. Jacks had been pencilled in for the job as regular captain Harry Brook will leave Australia early to prepare for the tour of South Africa. Jacks had been due to captain England for the first time. With Brook unavailable for the final T20, Jacks was expected to lead in Canberra, but that responsibility now passes to Banton.

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Banton has been named Brook's deputy ahead of more experienced candidates. Phil Salt, who captained England against Australia in 2024 and Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred last season, was among the alternatives. Sam Curran, who has led Punjab Kings in the IPL and Surrey in the Vitality Blast, was also considered.

However, Banton has impressed the coaching staff since returning to the international fold. He has established himself as a quietly influential presence and made the most of opportunities created by injuries to Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler. Having already turned his temporary promotion to opener in the ODI side into a strong case for becoming England's first-choice option at next year's World Cup, the Somerset batter has now taken another step forward with his appointment as vice-captain.

Speaking at the end of the 50-over series, head coach Brendon McCullum namechecked the 28-year-old's growing status as someone who exhibits the behaviours and understands the direction of travel you want from the team. England are weighing up possible replacements for Jacks, having already called up Hampshire's Scott Currie to bolster numbers when Brook and Jordan Cox miss the fifth game.

Rehan Ahmed Replacement Option

As a spin bowling all-rounder with the ability to add power to the lower middle order, Rehan Ahmed would appear to be the closest to a like-for-like replacement. Whether or not he is called up could offer an insight into his current standing in the pecking order. Since becoming England's youngest men's international in all three formats in 2022/23, he has struggled to establish a regular role.

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His leg-spin remains a work in progress, while his obvious batting talent has too often been undermined by carelessness. The 22-year-old signed a one-year central contract in October only to be left out of the subsequent ODI tri-series in Pakistan and both squads for Australia.

Back with England Lions, Ahmed made a strong impression under new head coach Jonathan Trott during the recent tour of St Kitts to face West Indies A. He showcased his all-round ability in the second unofficial ODI, scoring an impressive 108 at number three before taking five for 60 with the ball. He is due to rejoin the Lions for their upcoming tour of South Africa, but Jacks' withdrawal could open the door for Ahmed to return to the senior squad and reignite his international career.