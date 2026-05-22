Will Osula stay at Newcastle or join Aston Villa? The striker has been in good form and is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. Newcastle are determined to keep hold of him, but Aston Villa are also keen to make a move.

Osula has been patiently waiting for regular minutes under Eddie Howe, but he is emerging as the manager's preferred choice for center-forward as the season draws to a close.

He has certainly repaid Howe's faith with five goals in his last six appearances for Newcastle, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. The club's determination to keep hold of Osula and his potential is evident given the potential for several high-profile players to leave St James' Park. Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring Osula's situation, with interest in his services not new.

Eintracht Frankfurt made a loan bid with an option to buy for £28.5 million last summer, but Newcastle rejected the offer. However, after his recent strong performances, Villa are keen to make a move for Osula to bolster their own attacking options. Analyst believes it will be difficult for any club to take Osula away from Newcastle now. He has been working hard to earn a place in Howe's plans and has secured his position as a key player.

He is now considered a long-term asset for Newcastle and has overtaken other strikers in the pecking order. The future of Osula is uncertain as Boro face Hull City in the Championship play-off final on Saturday. A departure is likely if they fail to secure promotion





footyinsider247 / 🏆 53. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Will Osula Newcastle Aston Villa Premier League Transfer Striker Championship Play-Off Final

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Champions League: What happens if Aston Villa finish fourth and win Europa League?BBC Sport's Ask Me Anything team explains what happens to England's places in the Champions League, should Aston Villa win the Europa League

Read more »

Freiburg vs Aston Villa Predictions: A date with destinyOur soccer expert offers his Freiburg vs Aston Villa predictions, ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League clash, at 3pm ET (5/20).

Read more »

Aston Villa in Europa League final is 'a hell of an achievement'The club has played 'incredibly well,' says ex-Villa defender and European Cup winner Colin Gibson.

Read more »

Prince William supports Aston Villa ahead of Europa League finalThe Prince of Wales, who shares an authentic connection with Aston Villa, shared a good luck message for the club's Europa League final appearance. William's passion for Villa was evident during his schooldays, and he has been spotted at several matches, including one where the club thrashed Nottingham Forest before the final.

Read more »