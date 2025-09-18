Will Scotland See First Autumn Snowfall?

WX Charts predicts potential snowfall in Scotland as early as September 21st, but the Met Office and BBC Weather remain skeptical.

Despite it only being mid-September, the memory of summer is fading fast, and Scots might be bracing for a colder spell as weather charts suggest the possibility of the UK's first autumn snowfall. Earlier reports indicated that snow flurries could arrive in Scotland as early as this weekend based on WX Charts predictions, which utilized Met Desk data. The charts suggested a transition to wintry showers around midnight on Sunday, September 21st, with temperatures dropping to 0C.

Areas ranging from Inverness to Struan faced potential snowfall. However, both the Met Office and BBC Weather have cast doubt on these claims regarding potential snowfall in the UK, particularly Central Scotland, as the weekend approaches. BBC Weather's forecast for Wednesday, September 17th to Sunday, 21st, describes conditions as 'wet and breezy at times'. They note that 'fresh to strong winds will ease for a while by Friday, but the weekend will see renewed increases as a low-pressure system develops over the southern part of the UK'. This, they say, 'could bring some rather heavy rain at times across most of England and Wales, although the position of this impending low is rather uncertain'. Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to experience somewhat drier conditions with occasional brightness and a few showers rather than widespread rain. However, there's a possibility that some of this rain could move northwards. There is no mention of snow in their forecasts, and the BBC's forecast from Monday, September 22nd to Monday, September 29th also doesn't confirm any snow flurries. Looking ahead to the weekend, the Met Office forecasts 'remaining unsettled with strong winds and spells of rain likely'. While the southeast will experience warm and humid conditions on Friday, temperatures will drop for everyone by Sunday. Approaching the end of September, the Met Office states that it will turn colder as a northerly flow establishes itself. Towards the latter part of this period, conditions might shift, with more widespread drier and settled conditions developing as high pressure becomes slightly more influential, though likely still with a few coastal showers. Temperatures are expected to gradually return closer to average. September in the UK is a month of transition, often characterized by a mix of lingering summer warmth and the first signs of autumn's arrival. The Met Office's current weather records for September, derived from over a century of observations, reveal the month's varied and sometimes dramatic nature. September can bring notable cold snaps. The UK's lowest daily minimum temperature recorded in September is -6.7C, measured at Dalwhinnie (Inverness-shire) on September 26th, 1942. This record also stands for Scotland. Conversely, the highest daily maximum September temperature ever recorded in Scotland is 32.2C, set at Gordon Castle (Moray) on September 1st, 1906





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scotland Snowfall Autumn Weather Forecast Met Office WX Charts BBC Weather

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds United hero Pablo Hernandez lands first senior manager jobThe Elland Road icon will take his first step into first-team management this weekend

Read more »

Edinburgh restaurant crowned best in Scotland at 2025 Asian Restaurant Awards'Amazing food and service.'

Read more »

Eight easy UK autumn escapes, from seal pups in Norfolk to stargazing in ScotlandWith leaf-peeping road trips, wildlife spectacles and the fruits of the harvest to enjoy, you don't have to go far

Read more »

Exactly when weather will get ‘brighter for Scotland’, according to the Met OfficeIt's been nothing but dreich and dreary recently, but Scots should see a break in the miserable weather shortly.

Read more »

Exact hour first autumn snow will hit UK as Scotland gripped by wintry weatherWeather maps show where and when snowflakes and icy temps will descend on parts of Scotland.

Read more »

SNP Government warned of £770m black hole in Adult Disability PaymentAudit Scotland has produced a report on a key benefit delivered by Social Security Scotland.

Read more »