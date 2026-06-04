Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith reunite after six months, enjoy rare public outing

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were seen enjoying a rare public outing together for the first time in six months on Tuesday. They had a four-hour long family dinner at Nobu Malibu, amid their bizarre marriage arrangement.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were seen enjoying a rare public outing together for the first time in six months on Tuesday. They had a four-hour long family dinner at Nobu Malibu , amid their bizarre marriage arrangement .

The duo were joined by son Jaden, 27, as well as Will's son Trey, 33, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, 58. Smith's 89-year-old mother Caroline was also in attendance. Pinkett paired a long black jacket with a Louis Vuitton skirt for the outing. She completed the look with a black headwrap and carried a large designer handbag.

The actress - who was last publicly seen with her husband in January - accessorized with hoop earrings and layered two necklaces for extra bling. Meanwhile Smith - who infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about his wife's shaved head - rocked a casual look, wearing a white t-shirt with grey sweatpants, a white hat, and Nike sneakers.

Will Smith, 57, and wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 54, were seen enjoying a rare public outing together on Tuesday. The Bad Boys actor and the Matrix star had a four-hour long family dinner at Nobu Malibu, amid their bizarre marriage arrangement. The two arrived separately before leaving the restaurant together in a black Land Rover. Aside from Jaden, they are also parents to daughter Willow, 25.

They previously reunited for the first time in four months during Paris Fashion Week in January. The source told People that the two are 'living their own lives but haven't completely severed ties.

' The Hollywood duo reunited for a new business venture amid the actor's attempts to relaunch his career after the viral Oscars slap. Their entertainment company Westbrook signed a first-look deal with Paramount to create new theatrical films, hinting at the actor's gradual return to Hollywood.

Pinkett's marriage to Smith previously came under blistering public scrutiny in 2020, when she interviewed him on her chat show Red Table Talk about an 'entanglement' she had four years earlier with Alsina, who is 21 years her junior. Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about his wife's shaved head. Her split from Smith happened in the same year that she had the affair with Alsina





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