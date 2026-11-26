Two men were charged with burglary after targeting the Sandringham residence of Prince William and Princess Catherine, raising security questions at the royal estate.

Two men have been charged with burglary following a break-in at the Sandringham Estate home of Prince William and Princess Catherine on Monday evening. The suspects, identified as Mirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci, are accused of stealing specific items including six pairs of cufflinks and a clock from the property. Police confirmed that the pair appeared in court shortly after the incident to face these serious criminal allegations.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Mirgen Doku, aged 34, and Arilen Ndoci, aged 32, stood before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. They were formally charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal, as well as trespassing on a protected site. The court proceedings revealed that the defendants had no fixed address at the time of their arrest.

Also read Prince William and Princess Kate suffer major security breach at family home

During the hearing, neither defendant entered a plea to the charges brought against them. Consequently, the magistrate ordered that both men be remanded in custody while they await further legal procedures. The financial value of the stolen cufflinks and the clock has not been publicly disclosed by authorities or the royal household.

The Burglary Mechanism and Detection

Police investigation indicates that the intruders scaled a drainpipe to gain entry into a dressing room within the Sandringham property. Once inside, the suspects allegedly accessed the area where the cufflinks and clock were stored. The theft attempt was thwarted when motion sensors activated, alerting security personnel to the unauthorized presence on the premises.

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The immediate reaction from security teams allowed officers to apprehend the men, though the exact timeline between the sensor activation and the arrest was not detailed in court documents. The incident highlights the specific vulnerabilities that even high-security royal residences must constantly monitor and mitigate.

Royal Security Context and Past Incidents

This break-in marks the latest security challenge for the royal family, adding to a history of intrusions at their various properties. In 2024, two masked men successfully scaled a six-foot fence at Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate. Those intruders managed to steal a pickup truck and a quad bike from a barn while Prince William, Princess Catherine, and their children were sleeping at the nearby Adelaide Cottage.

Security concerns also extend beyond burglary. Alex Jenkinson, 39, is currently facing charges for using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour towards the former Duke of York in Norfolk on 6 May. The former Duke of York, who is 66 years old, testified that he was chased during a confrontation near his home at Marsh Farm.

Ongoing Legal Measures and Restrictions

The alleged stalker, Alex Jenkinson, denies the charges against him but is currently released on conditional bail. As part of these legal restrictions, he is prohibited from entering the county of Norfolk or approaching Sandringham and other royal residences. These conditions remain in place until his criminal trial, which is scheduled to take place on 21 December 2026.

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The Sandringham Estate remains a significant personal residence for the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William previously spoke about his late grandfather's legacy after transforming the land, stating that the area feels like home to him and Catherine. The couple reside at Forest Lodge in Windsor, where they are planning for a personal family milestone in November.