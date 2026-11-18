The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the Chanakya School of Craft on the final day of their Mumbai trip, after hosting the Earthshot Prize awards attended by Bollywood stars and billionaires.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at a Mumbai school that teaches craft textile techniques to women, on the final day of their royal trip to India.

Royal Visit to Chanakya School of Craft

The visit to the Chanakya School of Craft comes after William and Kate staged a glittering award ceremony for the prince's Earthshot Prize on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The future queen has a keen interest in fabrics and textiles and has visited a number of UK weaving mills and manufacturers over the past few years. Chanakya was founded in 2016 and trains women in hundreds of traditional Indian hand-embroidery and textile techniques.

Also read Take That hail Prince William as a 'leader' ahead of Earthshot Prize performance in Mumbai

Some graduates of the 18-month course have created runway pieces for luxury fashion houses like Dior, Fendi and Valentino. Sunayam Vaidya, the school's head of communications and outreach, said the institution aims to elevate the standing of crafts, still an important practice and sense of identity for Indian communities, and safeguard the skills threatened by people moving to cities.

Men traditionally dominate the world of crafts, the second largest industry behind agriculture, and the education of women aims to help address the imbalance. Ms Vaidya said about Kate: I think she brings with her a lot of attention so a lot of awareness and that translates into more sustainability of crafts and what crafts are.

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Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai

The previous evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales led a glamorous brigade of Bollywood stars, politicians and entrepreneurs at the sixth Earthshot Prize awards at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre. Catherine, 44, was a vision in a vermilion anarkali, a traditional South Asian outfit designed by New Delhi-based Mahima Mahajan, as she and Prince William posed for paparazzi outside the venue.

The event was hosted by Karan Johar, one of India's most influential filmmakers and broadcasters and host of The Traitors. Johar is the flamboyant owner of Dharma Productions, India's pre-eminent film production studio, with a net worth of approximately £113 million. Widely known as KJo, he is regarded as one of Bollywood's kingmakers, having launched the careers of several leading actors and actresses, including fellow Earthshot attendee Alia Bhatt.

Bhatt, one of India's most successful stars, is married to Ranbir Kapoor, scion of one of Bollywood's most famous dynasties. The A-list couple has a combined net worth of around £87 million. Also in attendance was Ananya Birla, the Oxford-educated daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and heir to his £17 billion fortune.

Ananya, 32, studied Economics and Management at the University of Oxford and pursued a musical career, collaborating with international stars like G-Eazy and Sean Kingston, before she decided to focus on her family business in 2024. She walked the green carpet in a black blazer over a printed sari, paired with a statement emerald necklace that could have rivalled Kate's crown jewels.

Other celebrities who walked the green carpet were Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who married into one of India's most influential business families and currently splits her time between Mumbai and Notting Hill in London. Her husband Anand is the son of Harish Ahuja, the billionaire owner of India's largest garment manufacturing factory, Shahi Exports. Fashion entrepreneur Anand, who founded India's first multi-brand sneaker store, VegNonVeg, is worth a cool £300 million.

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Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, reportedly worth £120 million, also walked the green carpet with his wife Anjali and their daughter Sara. Other well-heeled guests included Indian actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Diana Penty and Rakul Preet Singh, as well as rising star Ishaan Khatter and Mira Kapoor, the wife of one of India's most successful actors, Shahid Kapoor.

Kate was seated next to Princess Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck of Bhutan, the daughter of Bhutan's fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and half-sister of the ruling monarch, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, who is thought to be worth millions. Alia Bhatt turned heads in a striking black and gold ensemble from Ritu Kumar. The actress presented one of the five £1 million environmental prizes before she was seen chatting animatedly with William and Kate at the venue.

Kate Presents Restore Nature Award

The award event, where the five £1 million winners of William's environmental initiative were announced, capped a busy day of engagements, beginning with a trip on an electric rickshaw driven by the Prince. Founded by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize seeks to discover, celebrate and scale innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental challenges.

It was hosted by Bollywood's Karan Johar, with a starry line-up of performers and presenters, including Take That, actress Simone Ashley, Oscar-winner Rami Malek and Indian stars Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor. The Princess took centre stage in a surprise moment that had the audience on its feet. In front of 5,000 people in the auditorium, and millions more streaming worldwide, she presented the restore nature award to the Kingdom of Bhutan. She said: Nature is precious.

We are not separate from it, we are part of it, deeply connected in ways both visible and unseen. The health of the planet and our natural world is inseparable from our own, and when it thrives, so do we. In what may be seen as a subtle reference to her own health, she added: I have seen first-hand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives, but so much remains under threat.

Entire species are being lost as habitats that have sustained life for millions of years disappear before our eyes. Fortunately, there is reason for hope. Across the globe, people are finding new ways to protect, restore and nurture the world.