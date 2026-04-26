William Shatner Makes Rare Public Appearance at Calgary Expo, Addresses Health Rumors

Star Trek legend William Shatner, 95, appeared at the Calgary Expo, debunking recent health rumors and sharing stories from his career. He also spoke out against the spread of AI-generated fake news.

William Shatner , the iconic actor best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, made a noteworthy public appearance at the Calgary Expo in Alberta, Canada this past weekend.

The 95-year-old actor engaged with fans during a panel discussion at the BMO Centre, sharing anecdotes and memories from his extensive career. This appearance followed a period of addressing false rumors circulating on social media regarding his health, specifically claims of a brain cancer diagnosis. Shatner emphatically denied these reports, assuring his fans he is in good health and actively combating the spread of misinformation.

During the panel, Shatner recounted a humorous incident from the filming of Star Trek in the late 1960s. He described being pulled over by a police officer while rushing to the Vasquez Rocks location in Los Angeles County for a 4 a.m. shoot, still in his Captain Kirk costume. To his surprise, the officer recognized him and offered a Vulcan salute, uttering the famous phrase 'Live long and prosper.

' This story highlighted Shatner’s enduring connection with the Star Trek fanbase and the show’s lasting cultural impact. He also spoke generally about his experiences during the show’s original run, offering insights into the challenges and joys of early science fiction television production. The actor appeared relaxed and cheerful, interacting warmly with attendees and answering their questions. Beyond the anecdotes and fan interactions, Shatner used the opportunity to address the issue of fabricated news stories being generated by artificial intelligence.

He specifically called out a Facebook page, The Beanstalk Functions Group, for creating and disseminating false claims about his health, including the brain cancer rumor and a fabricated dispute with Erika Kirk. Shatner expressed frustration with Facebook’s lack of response to his complaints and even contacted the CEO of Next.js, the web development framework used to create the page, seeking assistance in removing the harmful content.

He warned about the dangers of AI-generated misinformation and the potential for it to be exploited for financial gain, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and responsible information sharing. Shatner’s proactive response to the false reports underscores his commitment to transparency and his concern for the well-being of his fans, who were understandably worried by the inaccurate information





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