Williams Willing to Go Further Than Naked for Fourth World Title

Veteran snooker star Mark Williams, who famously held a nude press conference after winning the World Championship in 2018, has declared he would embrace even more public nudity to secure a fourth title this year. Despite recent concerns about developing the 'yips,' the 51-year-old insists his desire to lift the Crucible trophy again outweighs any potential embarrassment.

Eight years ago, snooker veteran Mark Williams delivered a press conference that etched itself into the sport's folklore. Following his triumphant World Championship victory in 2018, a victory that ended a 15-year drought and secured his third title, Williams fulfilled a bold promise: he would conduct his post-match press conference in the buff.

The image of the 51-year-old Welshman, clad only in a towel before shedding it entirely to speak to the assembled media, remains a vivid and somewhat surreal memory for many fans.

Now, Williams is expressing a surprising willingness to go even further, stating that if winning a fourth World Championship title this year meant embracing more public displays of nudity, he would gladly do so.

His previous victory was particularly sweet, not only for the long wait but also for his own personal journey, having missed out on qualifying for the Crucible the year prior.

The 2018 final against John Higgins was an epic encounter, a true classic that went down to the wire, and the ensuing press conference became as iconic as the match itself.

Williams' bold statement comes as he gears up for another tilt at the coveted World Championship title. He reached the final of the tournament last year, demonstrating his enduring quality on the green baize, though he was ultimately defeated by Zhao Xintong.

The prospect of another world title is clearly a powerful motivator. He humorously elaborated on his willingness to embrace public nudity, telling the BBC that he would happily run naked down the M4 motorway from London to Cardiff if it guaranteed him another championship.

This sentiment underscores the deep-seated desire he harbors to add to his impressive tally of world titles. He acknowledges that as players like himself, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and John Higgins age, the window of opportunity to win at the highest level may be narrowing.

However, the fact that he and O'Sullivan reached the semi-finals last year, and he himself made the final, indicates that this generation of snooker legends still possesses the fire and skill to compete at the top.

Despite his audacious pronouncements regarding nudity and his continued presence at the pinnacle of the sport, Williams has been candid about some recent struggles. Earlier this season, he became the oldest ever winner of a ranking event by clinching the Xi’an Grand Prix, a remarkable achievement that speaks volumes about his sustained excellence.

However, in the lead-up to the Crucible, he has voiced concerns about his form, particularly the potential onset of the 'yips.'

Following a recent defeat to Higgins at the Tour Championship, Williams expressed his frustration to Channel 5, describing his play as a 'struggle.' He detailed how he found himself jabbing at the ball, particularly when needing to apply a little pace or screw, and admitted to a fear of hitting certain shots. He elaborated on this feeling, stating that even mid-range shots requiring a bit of spin were proving problematic, with his cue action becoming hesitant and prone to snatching.

This concern about his cue action and timing has led him to dedicate himself to intensive practice sessions in the hope of rediscovering his touch before the World Championship begins. He recognizes the need to put in the work to overcome these technical issues and is committed to playing most days until the tournament commences, aiming to regain his optimal timing and confidence.

Williams, currently ranked world number six, is scheduled to commence his World Championship campaign on Saturday afternoon, facing Polish debutant Antoni Kowalski, a player making history as the first from his nation to compete at the prestigious Crucible Theatre





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