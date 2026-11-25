Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown publicly states he does not support Kamala Harris for president, citing communication concerns, while favoring Gavin Newsom for the 2028 Democratic nomination.

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown has explicitly declared that he will not support Vice President Kamala Harris if she decides to launch another campaign for the White House. Brown, who is now 92 years old, delivered this stark warning during a recent lunch at John's Grill in San Francisco with the media outlet The Red Letter. He expressed deep regret that Harris is even contemplating a return to the presidential race after her defeat in the 2024 election.

Willie Brown Critiques Harris Leadership

Willie Brown stated clearly that he does not want Kamala Harris to run for president again. He suggested that Harris remains emotionally affected by her previous loss, noting that she appeared to be deeply hurt by the outcome. Brown believes that Harris has already achieved the highest elected office ever held by a woman in the United States during her four years as Vice President under President Joe Biden. He argued that she should now consider leadership roles in major institutions or the media rather than seeking higher office.

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Willie Brown has previously questioned Kamala Harris' ability to connect with voters through effective communication. He stated that she lacks the natural charisma and speaking style of a Baptist preacher, which he believes is essential for commanding an audience and winning elections. This critique highlights Brown's long-standing doubts about her suitability for the presidency based on her rhetorical skills and public presence.

Willie Brown Favors Gavin Newsom Over Kamala Harris

Willie Brown indicated that California Governor Gavin Newsom is in a stronger position than Kamala Harris for the 2028 presidential nomination. Brown explained that political movements prefer to embrace winners rather than the most recent losers. He characterized Gavin Newsom as a current winner in the eyes of the Democratic party base, suggesting that Newsom would be a more appealing candidate for the party to support in the next election cycle.

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A November 12 Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a tight race between the two potential Democratic contenders. The survey found that Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom were tied at 23 percent support among Democratic voters asked which candidate they believed would make an excellent president. Despite Willie Brown's public preference for Gavin Newsom, the two politicians remain competitive in early polling data.

Historical Political Influence of Willie Brown in California

Willie Brown played a pivotal role in launching the political careers of both Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom in California. He began dating Kamala Harris in the mid-1990s when she was 29 and he was 60. During their relationship, Brown, who was then the Speaker of the California Assembly, appointed Harris to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission. These appointments helped establish her reputation in state politics before she ran for San Francisco District Attorney in 2003.

Willie Brown also significantly advanced the career of Gavin Newsom. Brown appointed Newsom to the San Francisco Parking and Traffic Commission, an opportunity that Newsom credited with setting his path to higher office. Brown later helped Newsom secure a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and backed his successful 2003 campaign for Mayor. Governor Gavin Newsom has publicly acknowledged Brown's profound influence, stating at a 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony that he was standing there because of Willie Brown's mentorship.

Kamala Harris Weighs Future Political Prospects

Kamala Harris has not officially ruled out another bid for the presidency following her loss to President Donald Trump in November 2024. She is currently weighing whether to launch another campaign against the backdrop of Willie Brown's public opposition. Brown expressed surprise that Kamala Harris did not run for Governor of California in previous years, arguing that leading the nation's most populous state could have significantly strengthened her national political standing and eligibility for the presidency.