Willie Carson Remembers Queen Elizabeth II's Passion for Racing in Exclusive Palace Confidential Interview

Veteran jockey Willie Carson OBE talks to Rebecca English about his decades‑long partnership with Queen Elizabeth II, recalling legendary wins, the monarch's hands‑on approach to her horses, and their final meeting at Ascot in 2021.

In a special edition of Palace Confidential devoted to the pageantry of Royal Ascot , veteran broadcaster Rebecca English sat down with legendary jockey Willie Carson OBE to reminisce about his long and fruitful association with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Carson, now 83, first joined the yard of the renowned trainer Major Dick Hern in 1977, becoming the first jockey for the royal stable-a position he held for more than two decades. During that time the partnership produced some of the most memorable moments in British flat racing. Most notable was the 1977 double triumph with Dunfermline, the queen's cherished filly, which won both the Oaks and the St Leger in the year of the sovereign's Silver Jubilee.

The victory cemented Carson's status as a five‑time champion jockey and earned him an OBE in 1983, a personal accolade presented by the queen herself in recognition of his services to horse racing. Carson spoke candidly about the queen's deep affection for her horses, describing them as "her babies" and noting how she would constantly telephone trainers to learn the temperament and quirks of each animal.

He recalled that the monarch took an active, hands‑on interest in breeding decisions, often sharing anecdotes about the lineage of a horse before a race.

"She knew the grandparents as well as any stud book," Carson said, recalling a conversation about a filly that displayed a peculiar habit. "She told me her grandmother did the same thing," he laughed. The queen's involvement went beyond paperwork; she would visit the paddocks, stroke the horses, and spend time observing them at the stud, gaining an intuitive understanding of their character that sometimes surpassed even that of the jockeys who rode them.

The interview also touched on Carson's final encounter with the queen at Ascot in October 2021, just weeks after she was inducted into the Racing Hall of Fame. He described a poignant moment captured in a widely circulated photograph: the queen in her iconic royal blue coat, beaming broadly as she spoke with him.

"She begged me to come over and have a word after the induction," Carson recalled. "She said the medal was very heavy. I replied, 'Yes ma'am, you must be old or dead to get one of those.

'" He said it was the last conversation they ever shared, but it left an indelible impression of her genuine love for the sport. Carson emphasized that the queen's presence on the track was always a cause for celebration within the racing community.

"When the royal colours won, the whole industry would tip its hat. It was never 'not her again', it was always a moment of collective joy.

" The queen's colours recorded over 1,800 winners during her seven‑decade reign, a testament to her commitment and the deep bond she forged with the people who cared for her horses. Reflecting on his career, Carson noted that despite fierce competition, the spirit of camaraderie and respect for the monarch remained a defining feature of British flat racing.

He praised the queen's ability to unite owners, trainers, jockeys and fans alike, creating an atmosphere where a royal victory was celebrated as a national triumph. The full interview, in which Carson shares further anecdotes and insights into the world of royal racing, is now available on the Palace Confidential YouTube channel





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