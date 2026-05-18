Willock Confronts Newcastle Captain In Red Card Fight

Joe Willock of Newcastle stirred up controversy by confronting the captain of his side after a blocked shot. Instead of walking away, Willock was seen yelling 'F**k off' towards the captain, as captured by the cameras.

NEWCASTLE may have ended their season at St James' Park on winning terms, but all is certainly not well on Tyneside. They beat LIVERPOOL but it was long done, and could see the Hammers relegated if SONG do beat them.

A number of big recruits last summer failed to pull their weight, and as a result several top stars looking destined for the exit door. It did start with Joe Willock cut inside from the left wing to attempt a shot that was blocked, getting him a telling off from the TOON captain. Rather than carrying on straight away, the 26-year-old was seen waving his arm towards the TOON captain and appearing to yell ''f*** off''





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