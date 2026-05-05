Win a VIP Private Tour of the London Dungeon with The Crime Desk

Enter a competition to win a private screaming tour for up to ten people at the London Dungeon by signing up for The Crime Desk’s free weekly newsletter. Enjoy exclusive true crime content, investigations, and updates.

Are you fascinated by the shadowy world of true crime ? Do tales of notorious figures like Jack the Ripper send a shiver down your spine?

If you find yourself captivated by chilling investigations and gripping real-life stories, then this opportunity is tailor-made for you. The Crime Desk, a dedicated source for all things true crime, is offering an exclusive competition to its newsletter subscribers: a chance to win a truly unforgettable and perhaps slightly terrifying day at the London Dungeon for you and up to nine companions.

This isn't just a standard visit; it's a VIP Private Screaming tour, granting you and your group exclusive access to the Dungeon's most thrilling and unsettling experiences. Imagine being immersed in London's darkest historical moments, brought to life by live actors who will plunge you into a world of nightmares and suspense. The London Dungeon is renowned for its uniquely immersive and historically-rooted attractions, recreating scenes from the capital's most perilous past.

This private tour promises a blend of laughter, gasps, and plenty of screams as you navigate through the chilling exhibits. But the benefits of joining the Crime Desk community extend far beyond this incredible competition. Subscribing to the Crime Desk's FREE weekly newsletter unlocks a wealth of exclusive content curated by specialist reporters and leading crime experts.

Each week, you'll receive in-depth analysis of current cases, gripping personal stories from those affected by crime, and investigations that you won't find published anywhere else. The newsletter also keeps you up-to-date with the latest true crime podcasts and shows, ensuring you're always in the know about the most compelling audio content.

Beyond the investigations and stories, the Crime Desk provides readers with exclusive competitions like this London Dungeon giveaway, the latest theories surrounding chilling cold cases, and live reports directly from courtrooms around the world. It's a comprehensive resource for anyone with a passion for true crime, offering a deeper understanding of the complexities of the criminal justice system and the human stories behind the headlines.

The Crime Desk fosters a community of true crime enthusiasts, providing a platform for discussion and shared fascination with this often-dark subject matter. It’s a place to explore the psychology of criminals, the impact of crime on victims, and the tireless work of those dedicated to seeking justice. The competition is open to all UK residents aged 18 or over and runs from 00:01 GMT/BST on April 29, 2026, to 23:59 GMT/BST on May 13, 2026.

Entering is simple: just click on the link within the Crime Desk newsletter and submit your name, email address, and telephone number. One lucky winner will be selected to receive the VIP Private Screaming tour for up to ten people (with a minimum group size of six guests) at the London Dungeon, along with a complimentary drink for each guest in the Tavern.

This is an opportunity to create lasting memories – or perhaps lasting nightmares – with your friends and family. Don't miss out on the chance to experience the London Dungeon like never before and to become part of a thriving community of true crime aficionados. Remember, subscribing to the Crime Desk newsletter is completely free, and it's the only way to enter this exclusive competition.

The full terms and conditions relating to the London Dungeon apply, and detailed information can be found by clicking the provided link. So, sign up today and prepare to be thrilled, chilled, and captivated by the world of true crime. This is more than just a competition; it's an invitation to delve deeper into the mysteries that fascinate us all





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London Dungeon True Crime Competition Newsletter VIP Tour Crime Desk

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