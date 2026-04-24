Win a Year of Family Bowling Fun with Hollywood Bowl!

Enter our competition for a chance to win a Family Annual Bowling Fun Pass to Hollywood Bowl, including monthly games, meals, and drinks for a family of four for a whole year.

Do you remember the thrill of sending all ten pins flying? The captivating atmosphere of brightly lit bowling lanes? The aspiration for a flawless game, enhanced by delicious food and refreshing beverages?

Now, that vision can become a reality. We are delighted to announce a collaboration with Hollywood Bowl, offering an extraordinary prize to two fortunate winners: a Family Annual Bowling Fun Pass. This pass is designed for a family of four, providing a complimentary game each month for an entire year at any Hollywood Bowl location, complete with meals and drinks.

Hollywood Bowl is more than just a bowling alley; it's an escape from the mundane, a hub of positive energy, and a space for spirited, yet friendly, competition. It’s an immersive experience, blending the excitement of the game with a relaxed and stylish ambiance.

The annual pass grants access to one family game per month for twelve consecutive months, accommodating either two adults and two children under the age of 16, or one adult and three children under 16, at the Hollywood Bowl center of your preference. Beyond the bowling itself, the pass includes a delightful dining experience: two adult meals and two children’s meals, or alternatively, one adult meal and three children’s meals, accompanied by four standard drinks with each visit.

This pass transforms you into a VIP, guaranteeing a year filled with strikes, spares, joyful moments, and memorable celebrations, all fueled by Hollywood Bowl’s diverse and appealing menu. It’s a truly unbeatable combination of entertainment and enjoyment. Imagine a year of spontaneous bowling nights, family gatherings filled with laughter, and the satisfaction of improving your game month after month. This isn’t just about scoring points; it’s about creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Hollywood Bowl provides the perfect backdrop for these experiences, offering a vibrant and welcoming environment for all ages and skill levels. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Inject some playful energy and excitement into your life. Join us at Hollywood Bowl, and you could be on your way to a year of unforgettable fun and entertainment.

Are you ready to roll? Participating is simple: just complete the entry form provided below. If you are unable to view the form, please click the provided link for assistance. Please note that this competition will close promptly at 11:45 on Monday, May 25th, 2026. Don't delay – enter now for your chance to win





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Hollywood Bowl Bowling Competition Giveaway Family Fun

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