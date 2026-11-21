Teachers at Winchester College will strike starting December 2 for the first time in 644 years, protesting a disciplinary investigation into a union rep's professional relationships.

Staff members at Winchester College, one of the United Kingdom's oldest and most prestigious public schools, have announced strike action for the first time in its 644-year history. The walkout is triggered by a disciplinary investigation into a colleague regarding his working relationships with other employees. The National Education Union (NEU), which represents 108 teachers and staff at the institution, confirmed that its members will begin striking on December 2. The union characterizes the disciplinary probe as a spurious and vexatious claim designed to target a union representative.

Strike Dates And Union Ballot Results

The National Education Union stated that staff voted to strike on December 2, December 9, and December 10 of this year, followed by additional dates on January 12, 13, and 14 next year. A ballot conducted from October to November saw a 76 per cent turnout among eligible members. Nearly 60 union members voted in favor of taking industrial action to support their colleague. The union emphasizes that this action is a defense of the fundamental right of employees to union representation and collective bargaining without fear of victimization.

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Union Claims Of Unfair Victimisation

Nick Childs, Senior Regional Officer for the NEU, stated that the union is calling for the employer to withdraw the unjustifiable and unfair disciplinary action against the staff member. The union argues that the investigation infringes on the right of elected representatives to perform their duties without recrimination. A spokesman for the NEU noted that the organization remains committed to reaching an agreed solution with the employer before the strikes take place. The union maintains that the disciplinary proceedings are motivated by the employee's role as a union representative rather than genuine professional misconduct.

College Stands On Professional Relationships

A Winchester College spokesman responded by stating that the school does not comment on individual employment matters. The college clarified that the concerns relate specifically to professional working relationships between members of staff. The institution emphasized that the issues do not involve any safeguarding or pupil welfare concerns. This distinction is crucial for a school that charges parents £60,000-a-year to send their children there, as it seeks to protect its reputation regarding student safety and care.

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Historical Prestige And Alumni Legacy

Winchester College was founded 644 years ago by Bishop William of Wykeham in Hampshire and has long served as a feeder college to the University of Oxford. Its motto is Manners makyth man. The school has educated numerous notable figures, including former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor Lord Geoffrey Howe, and the historian Sir Antony Beevor. Other distinguished alumni include art historian Kenneth Clark and the mountaineer George Mallory, who attempted to climb Mount Everest three times before his body was discovered on the mountain in 1999.

Previous Disputes And Future Steps

In 2023, staff at the college threatened to go on strike over a dispute regarding pay and pensions, but that action was called off after an agreement was reached. The current dispute marks a significant escalation, as it targets the first time in the school's six-century history that such industrial action will occur. The NEU remains open to negotiation, but insists that the disciplinary probe must be withdrawn. The strikes are scheduled to proceed as planned unless a resolution is found before the December 2 start date.