Winchester Financier Approved to Dig Massive Subterranean Games Bunker

Winchester City Council has approved Tim Woolford's controversial plans for a 13-foot deep basement golf simulator and bar, sparking neighbor outrage over environmental and safety concerns.

Tim Woolford, a City financier, has triggered a significant dispute with his affluent neighbors in Winchester after securing planning permission to excavate a massive subterranean 'games bunker' beneath his luxury property. The approved project involves digging a basement 13 feet deep under the driveway of his modern home, valued at approximately £1.2 million, to house a golf simulator, a designer bar, and entertainment areas for his two sons.

The Core Excavation Project Details

Winchester City Council has officially authorized the construction of this extensive underground extension, which will measure over 30 feet across in both width and length. This decision comes despite an initial recommendation for refusal from the council's planning officer, highlighting the contentious nature of the proposal within the local community. The banker, who is 40 years old, intends to utilize this subterranean space to accommodate a golf simulator specifically for his golf-enthusiast sons, along with a pool table, a seating area, and a high-end bar.

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Neighbor Safety and Environmental Fears

Residents on the tree-lined Hampshire street have raised serious objections regarding the potential environmental impact and safety risks associated with the heavy excavation work. Keith Hatter, a 79-year-old blind resident who has lived on the street for 14 years, expressed deep concern about his personal safety during the construction period. Mr. Hatter noted that previous building work at the property five years ago lasted for a long duration, causing significant disruption, and he fears that digging out the ground in front of the house could destabilize the soil structure and harm local flora.

Hazel Agombar, a neighbor of 20 years, argued that the approval sets a dangerous precedent for basement extensions in a predominantly Edwardian conservation area. She described the street as green and leafy, emphasizing that the demolition of trees and vegetation for the driveway excavation would have a detrimental environmental effect. Mrs. Agombar also highlighted the vulnerability of wheelchair users who regularly navigate the street, suggesting that the construction would severely impede their access and daily movement.

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Carbon Footprint and Precedent Concerns

Opponents of the plan have also focused on the ecological implications, with Mrs. Agombar labeling the project as a 'highly intensive carbon footprint development.' She criticized the council for allowing such a disruptive project in a designated conservation area, arguing that it contradicts the local plan to make Winchester more environmentally friendly. The objection stems from the view that digging up a driveway in this manner is unnecessarily carbon-intensive, especially given that the homeowner already possesses a cinema room and garden at his property.

Many residents, who already refer to Mr. Woolford's home as 'the Lego house' due to its strikingly modern design that contrasts with nearby traditional properties, feel that the character of the street is being compromised. Mrs. Agombar stated it was 'bonkers' that the proposal was approved, suggesting that if the family desired more space, they should have moved rather than attempting to alter the fundamental nature of their current home through such intensive地下 works.

Financial Director's Defense and Family Focus

Tim Woolford, the managing director of a London finance management company, maintains that his complaining neighbors have misunderstood the scope and impact of his plans. He insists that the decision to dig underground was specifically chosen to cause the absolute least disruption to the community compared to building a ground-level extension. Mr. Woolford argued that basements are common in London and that the family had gone out of their way to minimize noise and disturbance by locating the new recreational facilities beneath the home.

The financier emphasized that the project is primarily intended to cater to his two sons, who are seven and eight years old and are growing up. He explained that one of his sons plays the guitar and that a basement location would prevent musical practice from disturbing the neighbors. Mr. Woolford stated that he did not anticipate any discussions or objections regarding the plans, as he believed the underground approach was the most considerate option for his tree-lined street in Winchester.