Winchester Neighbors Fight Developer's Plan to Chop Down Protected Trees

Residents of a Winchester neighborhood are locked in a bitter dispute with a property developer over plans to remove two protected yew trees from his £1.4 million home, sparking outrage and concerns about the area's conservation.

A property developer's plans to fell two protected yew trees at his £1.4 million home in Winchester have ignited a furious backlash from neighbors. Peter Sykes, the developer, seeks to remove the 30-foot-high trees to make way for a new building and additional parking spaces at the front of his property. The trees are subject to a tree preservation order and had previously been mandated for protection by the local council.

However, Sykes is now challenging the council's decision, and the matter will be considered by a planning committee on April 15. Neighbors are vehemently opposing the application, expressing concerns about the potential impact on the neighborhood's character and the practicality of increased construction activity on the narrow street. Many residents are calling for Sykes to sell the property, citing what they describe as its current state of disrepair and a lack of care for the community. The house, situated in the St Cross district, one of the earliest conservation areas in the country, has been in Sykes' family since the 1960s. Neighbors claim he is not maintaining the property, with it being uninhabited for five years, and accuse him of manipulating the planning process. Concerns have been raised regarding the impact of the proposed development on the area's charm and the potential for increased traffic and parking issues. Fifteen neighbors have formally objected to the plans, highlighting the importance of preserving the trees and the unique character of the neighborhood. \Resident Peter Moir, who has lived opposite the property for over three decades, expressed his dismay at the prospect of the trees being removed, emphasizing the negative effect on the street's aesthetic appeal. He described the neighborhood as a picturesque Victorian area with historic walls and expressed his lack of confidence that the council would rule in favor of the neighbors' objections. Moir and other neighbors, including Liam Kilpatrick and Nick Page, have voiced their disapproval, calling the plans 'impractical' and expressing concerns about Sykes' alleged disregard for the community. Kilpatrick emphasized the principle of upholding the tree preservation order and the prior commitment to conserve the trees. He also criticized Sykes' lack of engagement with the community, stating that it felt as though he has put in zero effort to engage with the community and treats them with total disrespect. Retired lawyer Nick Page highlighted the trees' age and the conservation area status, stressing the importance of preserving this area. \The residents further allege that Sykes consistently opts for the most cost-effective solutions, leading to the deterioration of the property and its surrounding environment. They feel that his actions undermine the area's aesthetics and quality of life. The residents are particularly concerned about the impact of the potential new building and parking bays on the street's already limited space. They believe that the addition of construction vehicles and increased traffic will exacerbate existing parking problems and diminish the area's appeal. Many neighbors shared they are not at all confident that the planning committee will rule in their favor and they are upset about the number of trees being removed and the way it will affect the street scene. They insist that the removal of these trees would be a travesty, given their age, condition, and the existing preservation order. The residents feel that the proposed development is not in keeping with the character of the conservation area. The neighbors' objections are a testament to their desire to maintain the unique character and appeal of their neighborhood and to safeguard its heritage for future generations





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