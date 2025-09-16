Windsor Town Crier Declares Resistance Against Trump's State Visit

A town crier in Windsor makes a theatrical protest against Trump's arrival, calling him a 'convicted felon' and urging the town to 'roll back the red carpet'

A town crier in Windsor has taken a rather theatrical stance against Donald Trump 's upcoming state visit to the UK. Dressed in full historical regalia, complete with a hat and a ruffled shirt, the crier used his bell to announce the start of protests against the former president's arrival. Trump 's visit has generated considerable controversy, and the crier aims to voice public dissent with his unique form of public address.

\Standing before passers-by, the crier declared, 'Hear ye, I bring grave tidings. A convicted felon, one Donald J Trump, doth prepare to dine on a royal feast in the palace.' He then posed a rhetorical question: 'What do we say, shall we roll out the red carpet, or shall we roll it back up?' The crier's resounding response was clear: 'I say we roll it back up. Roll it back up!' \Trump's arrival in the UK is set for 8:30 pm at Stansted Airport. This visit coincides with a planned protest by the Stop Trump Coalition outside Windsor Castle. Security is heightened, as authorities anticipate a 'very high threat level' incident and are prepared to respond accordingly. To manage the influx of security personnel and, potentially, protesters, roads near the castle will remain closed throughout the duration of Trump's stay. According to reports, the helicopter designated to transport Trump and his wife Melania is already airborne and en route to Stansted.





