Wine Expert Hails Aldi's £5 Malbec as 'Best BBQ Wine'

Renowned wine expert Tom Gilbey raves about Aldi's Pierre Jaurant Malbec, a sub-£5 bottle, calling it the best budget-friendly wine for a barbecue. He regularly reviews affordable supermarket wines on his popular Instagram account.

Celebrated wine expert Tom Gilbey has enthusiastically endorsed an Aldi wine priced under £5, proclaiming it the best budget-friendly wine for a barbecue he's ever encountered. Gilbey, known for his engaging wine review s and massive Instagram following exceeding 700,000, shared his assessment of the Aldi Pierre Jaurant Malbec , which retails for a mere £4.85 for a 75cl bottle.

In a video showcasing the wine, Gilbey expressed his astonishment, exclaiming, 'Oh my goodness gracious, it's as black as a blackcurrant and it should smell like one — and it does. It's got creams, blackberries — literally, how do you do this at under five quid?' He is well known for evaluating popular and reasonably priced wines from supermarkets, consistently delivering his verdicts to his large audience. This particular recommendation has resonated strongly with his followers, with one user noting, 'Been drinking this for years! Its the best value Malbec,' and another suggesting, 'The pinot noir is worth a go as well at £4.95.' A third follower enthusiastically shared their positive experience: 'Gave it a go on your say so and, yes, very quaffable! I had it with steak pie on Sunday.' Gilbey's online presence is marked by his unvarnished and often humorous critiques of numerous UK supermarket wines. He is fearless in his appraisals, calling Jam Shed 'the most disgusting wine I have ever put in my mouth' while labeling 19 Crimes 'as the transition between alcoholic fruit juice wine.' His praise extends to wines he deems worthy, such as Campo Viejo, which he declared 'banging' for its price of £7.50, and Casillero del Diablo, which he called 'a winner,' highlighting the producer's expertise in crafting wines across a wide price range. His videos are often punctuated with personal anecdotes and humor, making his wine reviews engaging and accessible to a wide audience. Gilbey's influence extends beyond mere reviews, he has also been involved in charitable endeavors, including a blind-tasting challenge at the 2024 London Marathon. During the 2024 London Marathon, Gilbey conducted a blind-tasting fundraising event, showcasing his expert palate under challenging circumstances. Despite the physical demands of the event, he managed to correctly identify the majority of the wines, only making four errors. He humorously acknowledged the difficulty of the tasting, stating, 'The wheels came off near the Isle of Dogs.' This fundraising effort was orchestrated by his son, Freddie, who serves as the marketing manager for Mr Gilbey's wine event experience business, and is regularly acknowledged in his father's videos. After the challenging marathon, Gilbey described his recovery strategy as 'a glass of fizz at the end,' underscoring his passion for wine. He also mentioned drinking water to stay hydrated during the event. His work highlights the accessibility of wine appreciation, showcasing that high-quality and enjoyable experiences can be found even at affordable prices, making the world of wine less intimidating and more inclusive for consumers





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Wine Aldi Malbec Tom Gilbey Budget Wine Wine Review

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