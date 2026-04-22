Wingstop to Open Third Liverpool Restaurant This Week

Wingstop is expanding its Liverpool footprint with a new restaurant opening in Speke's New Mersey Retail Park on April 24th. The first 100 customers will receive a free meal. This follows successful launches in the city centre and Edge Lane.

Wingstop is rapidly expanding its presence in Liverpool , preparing to launch its third restaurant within the city this Friday, April 24th, at 11am. The new location will be situated in the New Mersey Retail Park in Speke , taking over the space formerly occupied by Pizza Hut.

This addition to the retail park places Wingstop amongst well-known brands such as Argos, Boots, Cineworld, Costa Coffee, and Five Guys, solidifying its position as a key dining option for shoppers and local residents. The closure of the Pizza Hut restaurant earlier in the year was confirmed as unrelated to the ongoing sale process or administrative challenges faced by DC London Pie, a Pizza Hut franchisee.

Wingstop’s ambitious growth strategy includes plans for a total of 15 new venues across the UK, with a significant focus on London and recent expansions into the North West, including Bradford and Manchester’s Parrs Wood area. The anticipation surrounding the Speke opening is already building, with Wingstop offering a free meal to the first 100 customers who arrive in line. This promotional tactic mirrors the overwhelmingly successful launches of the chain’s first two Liverpool restaurants.

The initial site, which opened in the city centre on Lord Street on April 14th, 2025, drew hundreds of eager customers, some of whom began queuing as early as 3am. To manage the immense demand, barriers and security personnel were deployed, and a controlled entry system was implemented, allowing only a limited number of customers into the restaurant at a time to prevent overcrowding.

The enthusiasm was so substantial that barriers remained in place for several days following the opening to accommodate the continuing long queues. Three dedicated fans – Tanseen Mohamed (Liverpool), Raphaella Larkou (Birmingham), and Rihanna Devlin (Ireland) – secured the coveted first-in-line positions, arriving promptly at 3am and demonstrating remarkable dedication to their Wingstop craving. Rihanna described the atmosphere as ‘competitive’, highlighting the strong desire among customers to be among the first to experience the new restaurant.

Each of the first 100 customers received a gift card redeemable for a complimentary Wingstop meal. The second Liverpool location, opened on September 29th at Liverpool Shopping Park in Edge Lane, experienced a similar surge in popularity. Chris Sheriff, CEO of Wingstop UK, expressed his excitement about the company’s continued success in Liverpool, praising the city’s ‘youthful energy, vibrant culture and iconic music scene’ as ideal for the brand’s growth.

He also extended gratitude to the Wingstop team and the loyal Liverpool community for their support. The consistent demand across all three locations underscores Wingstop’s growing appeal in the region and its ability to capture the attention of local diners. The company’s focus on flavour and its strategic expansion plans suggest a continued commitment to serving the North West and beyond.

The opening of the Speke restaurant represents another significant step in Wingstop’s UK expansion, reinforcing its position as a leading fast-casual dining destination. The free meal promotion is expected to generate considerable excitement and further solidify Wingstop’s popularity among Liverpool residents and visitors. The brand’s success is a testament to its unique offering and its ability to connect with a diverse customer base





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Wingstop Liverpool Restaurant Opening Speke New Mersey Retail Park Fast Food Expansion North West

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