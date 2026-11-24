A 14-year-old Winnipeg girl was released on bail after police uncovered journal entries detailing plans to kill a kindergarten child with a hammer.

A 14-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been released from custody after a court heard disturbing details about her alleged plan to murder a kindergartner. The teen was granted bail in a Winnipeg court on November 19 under strict conditions following the discovery of journal entries that outlined a violent scheme.

Bail Granted After Violent Journal Details Emerged

The Provincial Court in Winnipeg heard from Crown attorney Jennifer Comack that the girl had been under surveillance since July when she was 13 years old. Police were initially alerted after the girl attempted to book a flight to Toronto using her parents' stolen credit card information. She was intercepted at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport before she could depart.

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Comack explained that the teenager had told her parents she intended to cross the border at Niagara Falls. She claimed she was going to meet an 18-year-old man to participate in a suicide pact. Instead, investigators found evidence of a much more specific and terrifying plot involving an elementary school attack.

Specific Attack Plan Targeted Vulnerable Children

Court recordings reviewed by CBC News reveal that excerpts from the girl's journal were read aloud during a bail conference on November 16. The entries included a checklist of plans to target and terrorize children on a date scheduled for November, which the girl referred to in her writing as the 'doom hour.' This terminology indicated a premeditated timeline for her alleged crimes.

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Comack described the detailed nature of the plot to the court. The girl planned to hide in a bathroom at an elementary school. Her objective was to kill a kindergarten child who entered the room using a hammer or a knife. She then intended to parade the corpse around the school to terrorize the other children before fleeing the scene.

The final part of her plan involved taking her own life after the attack. Comack noted that going to an elementary school was a strategic choice because the girl could overpower children who were smaller than herself. The attorney stated it was chilling to watch the teen discuss the murder of a child so matter-of-factly in her police statements.

Psychiatric History and Online Extremist Influences

When the girl's parents first discovered the journal entries, they admitted her to a psychiatric unit. However, she was released shortly after. According to the court, she wrote in her journal about fooling everyone and leaving the facility without legal consequences. She expressed satisfaction in her writing that her parents believed her claims were merely jokes or hypothetical scenarios.

Constable Andrea Lefort, an extremism and terrorism expert with the Winnipeg Police Service, testified about the girl's online behavior. Lefort stated that the teen engaged with true crime communities that often center on mass shooters and serial killers. These online fandoms frequently display a lack of empathy toward victims and emulate previous attackers.

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The girl had unrestricted internet access starting from the age of seven or eight. During an eight-hour police interview, she admitted to watching Mexican cartel death videos. Journal entries also revealed that she fantasized about a romance with Dylan Klebold, one of the gunmen from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

Weapon Selection and Current Legal Status

The girl detailed her thought process regarding weapon selection in her writings. She noted that choosing a weapon was the actual challenge. She wrote that if she were in the United States, she would easily choose a gun. However, she stated that being in Canada made the choice harder, leading her to consider a hammer or a knife.

She wrote that she would wait one or two weeks after school started before visiting an elementary school to carry out the attack. Her reasoning was that there is no fun in killing oneself without taking someone else down with her. The police obtained a warrant to arrest her and seize the journal on October 15.

Her identity remains protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The teen testified in court that she wanted to get better after recently experiencing some really insane episodes. Despite the serious nature of the allegations and the detailed planning involved, the court has allowed her release pending further proceedings.