Winstanley Residents Push Back Against Proposed Housing Development

The group Save Winstanley Greenbelt and local homeowners rally against plans to build 400 homes on green field land around historic Winstanley Hall, citing concerns over traffic, infrastructure, and environmental impact.

In the green suburbs of Greater Manchester, the community of Winstanley is in the middle of a heated debate over a proposed development that could drastically alter the character of the area.

The opposition group Save Winstanley Greenbelt has been organizing at a grassroots level, putting up signage on houses along Pemberton Road and elsewhere in the district. The signs uniformly state a message that the planners and developers had to reckon with: say no to the construction of 400 new homes on the green land surrounding the historic Winstanley Hall.

The Hall itself has a long heritage, dating back to the 13th century and the medieval manorial centre that it originally housed. The plans pushed forward by Kingswood Homes would see the Grade II listed Hall and its outbuildings restored and converted into a small cluster of six homes or community spaces, while the surrounding green fields would be earmarked for new-build houses, totalling 365 to 400 plus the conversion of the Hall for residential or other community uses.

Whilst the developer emphasises the restoration of the historic building, the community voices worries over a range of practical and environmental issues. Longtime resident Lindsay Aitken says the development is not about the community. She has been living in a house on Springpool Road for five years and relies on the clear views to the green fields as a respite from the highway noise.

She argues that the project does not provide any benefits to the local populace, instead it threatens the serenity of the area that attracted people in the first place. Janet Pennington, who has lived on Pemberton Road for more than a decade, worries about the impact on local infrastructure. She is a nurse working at an A&E that is already stretched, fearing the additional demand for healthcare and schools that new residents would bring.

The proposed development would also raise traffic demands: estimates suggest up to a thousand more cars might be on the roads, including the busy arterial that runs near the M6. Combining two vehicles per household gives a realistic projection of double the current traffic volume. The concern is not only the crowd of tourists but also that the present roads are already jam-packed in the mornings and evenings.

Apart from logistical worries, the residents fear that the dignity of Winstanley Hall and the green belt might be sacrificed for profit. Arguments are divided: some think the development could bring new homeowners to the area, but almost all residents question the cost-benefit ratio. There has already been an electoral opportunity with a local by-election, but most residents feel that the elected representatives have already made their promises and remain unresponsive.

Many local campaigns emphasize that community needs such as anti‑social behaviour, infrastructure, and preservation of the landscape must be addressed before any plans are approved. In sum, the broad spectrum of objections point to an overarching theme that the residents of Winstanley do not have faith that the development will ultimately serve the local community.





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