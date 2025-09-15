Winter Fuel Payment Halved for Some Pensioners Under New Three-Month Rule

A new rule for those requiring care could see their Winter Fuel Payment cut in half. Rules changing this winter mean state pensioners who live in care homes between June 23rd and September 21st could be hit

A significant change is on the horizon for state pensioners regarding their Winter Fuel Payment . A three-month rule, effective from June 23rd to September 21st, 2025, could see the payment halved for some recipients. This crucial week determines eligibility and the amount received for the upcoming winter. Previously, the Winter Fuel Payment was directly linked to Pension Credit, requiring claimants to simultaneously receive this low-income benefit to be eligible.

This year, the government has made alterations, allowing state pensioners earning up to £35,000 to qualify for the full payment. The standard Winter Fuel Payment is typically £200, rising to £300 for individuals over 80 during the qualifying week. However, a specific three-month rule applies to those residing in care homes during the period between June 23rd and September 21st, 2025. If this rule applies to you and you do not receive Pension Credit, Universal Credit, or income-related Employment Support Allowance, your payment will be reduced to £100 if you are under 80 or £150 if you are 80 or older. Conversely, if you reside in a care home and claim one of the aforementioned benefits, you will not be eligible for any Winter Fuel Payment.Age UK provides further clarification: 'You are not entitled to Winter Fuel Payment if you live in a care home from 23 June to 21 September 2025 and you receive Pension Credit, Universal Credit or income-related Employment and Support Allowance.' 'If you live in a care home and you do not receive one of these benefits, your Winter Fuel Payment is £100 if you are under 80, if you are aged 80 or older it is £150.' Other scenarios may also result in reduced payments. For example, if you are over 80 and share accommodation with another person over 80 who also qualifies for the Winter Fuel Payment, you will receive £150 instead of £300. State pensioners under 80 living with someone eligible for the payment will receive only £100. Those who meet the criteria will receive the payment automatically without any action required. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will send out letters in October and November, with payments anticipated to arrive in November or December





Winter Fuel Payment Pensioners Care Homes Rule Changes

