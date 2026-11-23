North Lincolnshire's Michelin-starred Winteringham Fields is listed for £400,000, sparking shock among fans and industry insiders regarding the valuation.

The celebrated luxury hospitality venue Winteringham Fields, a historic manor house hotel in North Lincolnshire, is currently on the market for a headline price of £400,000. This listing has generated significant confusion and surprise among diners, hospitality professionals, and observers of the UK restaurant sector. The property, which has operated as a premier fine dining destination since 1988, features 15 hotel rooms, a Michelin-starred restaurant, and an adjacent four-bedroom residence.

Unprecedented Valuation Raises Questions

Winteringham Fields has been described as one of the most respected culinary establishments in the Yorkshire and Humber region, yet the initial asking price appears remarkably low for such an established brand. The property sits on 1.8 acres of land close to the River Humber, boasting a turnover of nearly £1 million annually. The listed price is comparable to that of a standard large family home in the area, leading many to suspect a typographical error or a misunderstanding of the terms involved.

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Social media users who are regular patrons of the venue expressed their disbelief online. One commenter noted that the price is lower than hosting a private birthday party at the hotel, while others questioned whether the figure covered only the car park or if it was a serious misprint. The disparity between the operational success of the business and the listed asset value has fueled extensive speculation regarding the true nature of the sale.

Historical Significance and Culinary Legacy

The site holds a deep historical and culinary pedigree, originally opened by Swiss-born chef Germain Schwab in 1988. Under his leadership, the restaurant achieved significant acclaim, eventually earning two Michelin stars. In 2003, the property was acquired by Colin McGurran, a Zambia-born chef who currently serves as the chef-patron. McGurran has maintained the venue's high standards for over two decades, preserving its reputation for seasonal tasting menus and exceptional service.

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Despite the current listing price, the operational metrics of Winteringham Fields suggest a robust and profitable enterprise. The hotel offers traditionally decorated suites with en-suite facilities, and dining prices start at £55 per person. Weekend double rooms are priced from £150, reflecting the premium nature of the accommodation. The venue also functions as a bespoke wedding location for up to 30 guests, adding another revenue stream to its annual business model.

Leasehold Option and Complex Terms

Knightsbridge Commercial, the estate agents handling the sale based in Bolton, advertised the property on Rightmove and Landsale.co.uk. The initial description highlighted the hotel as a hands-off business opportunity with an independent management team in place. However, the full advertisement clarifies that offers of £895,000 are expected for the business and the freehold property. A leasehold option for the premises is available separately for £200,000, which explains the lower headline figure that triggered the online controversy.

The listing states that the sale is being facilitated by the director's plans to relocate abroad. McGurran's departure marks the end of an era for the establishment, which has been a consistent fixture in the region's dining landscape for over thirty years. The agents declined to provide further comment on the sale process, leaving the specific details of the transaction to be resolved through the bidding process outlined in the official documentation.

Location and Market Context

Winteringham Fields is situated in the tiny village of Winteringham, a location mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086. The village has a population of approximately 1,000 people and is located 24 miles from Hull and 16 miles from Scunthorpe. The southern banks of the River Humber provide a scenic backdrop to the 16th-century manor house, which is set within self-sufficient land that supports the hotel's operations.

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Despite the sale proceedings, the hotel continues to operate normally and engage with its customer base. Winteringham Fields remains active on social media, posting updates about upcoming events, tasting menus, and gift vouchers for Christmas. This ongoing activity suggests that the business is functioning at full capacity while the ownership transition is negotiated. The final outcome of the sale will likely determine the future trajectory of this historic culinary landmark in North Lincolnshire.