Wisconsin Father Charged with Child Neglect in Fatal House Fire

Joshua Kannin, 39, faces child neglect charges after his three children died in a house fire in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Investigators found no working smoke detectors and evidence of hazardous conditions in the home. The mother of the children has spoken out about her grief and the preventable nature of the tragedy.

A Wisconsin father is facing severe child neglect charges following a tragic house fire last November that claimed the lives of his three children. Joshua Kannin, 39, was formally charged on April 21st with neglecting his children, Rylee, 10, Connor, 9, and Alena, 7, after allegedly abandoning them inside their burning Kenosha home while he fled in a state of panic.

The fire, described as fully engulfing the residence, occurred on Thanksgiving Day. According to a criminal complaint, Kannin was discovered by first responders outside the home, clad only in his underwear and desperately pleading for assistance. Emergency personnel located the two boys on the first floor and their sister on the second. Despite immediate medical attention, Connor and Rylee were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alena was rushed to the hospital with catastrophic burns covering eighty percent of her body, but tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Kannin himself required hospitalization due to the incident. The investigation revealed a series of deeply concerning circumstances that contributed to the devastating outcome. Kannin admitted to smoking a cigarette before going to bed and being awakened by either his cat or the smell of smoke.

He stated that upon discovering a small fire in the kitchen, he panicked and exited the house, intending to seek help. He attempted to re-enter the burning building but was quickly forced back by the intense smoke and heat, claiming he could barely take two steps before being overwhelmed. Crucially, investigators found that the home was not equipped with working smoke detectors. Kannin reportedly explained that his smoke detector frequently malfunctioned, emitting random sounds, prompting him to remove it altogether.

Furthermore, the windows of the home had been boarded up, ostensibly to prevent burglaries, potentially hindering escape routes. Evidence suggests the fire originated on a stovetop burner that had been left on, and there is speculation that two of the children may have been attempting to prepare food in the kitchen prior to the blaze. The fire has been officially classified as an accidental common household fire, with no indication of intentional arson.

The aftermath of the fire has been profoundly heartbreaking, particularly for the children’s mother, Jourdan Feasby. In an interview with CBS58, Feasby described her ex-husband’s apartment as ‘disgusting’ and characterized the living conditions as neglectful, stating it was a ‘fend for yourself’ environment. She revealed that she repeatedly raised concerns about the lack of smoke detectors with Kannin, his mother who cleaned the house, and even the landlord.

Overwhelmed with grief, Feasby expressed feeling like ‘just a shell’ and stated that a part of her died with her children. She described the situation as ‘pure hell’ and a ‘living nightmare. ’ While acknowledging the charges against her ex-husband, Feasby expressed a bittersweet sentiment, emphasizing her desire for justice and demanding serious consequences for his actions. The case highlights the critical importance of functional smoke detectors and responsible parental oversight in preventing such tragedies.

The community is left reeling from the loss of these three young lives and grappling with the preventable nature of this devastating event





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