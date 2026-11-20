Mario A. Hernandez, 39, is at large after walking out of Winnebago Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Police seek info on the convicted hit-and-run fugitive.

Law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are urgently searching for Mario A. Hernandez, a 39-year-old inmate who escaped from the Winnebago Correctional Center by walking out of the facility. The fugitive eluded custody on Monday evening, prompting an immediate manhunt by the Oshkosh Police Department. Surveillance footage recorded Hernandez exiting the prison without incident, raising serious questions about security protocols at the minimum-security institution.

Hernandez Escapes Oshkosh Facility at 7.17 Pm

Mario A. Hernandez walked out of the Winnebago Correctional Center, located at 4200 Sherman Rd. in the City of Oshkosh, at 7.17 pm on Monday. Video surveillance captured the inmate leaving the premises effortlessly, highlighting a significant breach in the facility's security measures. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections operates this minimum-security institution, and the circumstances surrounding the escape have drawn immediate scrutiny from local authorities. Police stated they became aware of the escape approximately 8.37 pm, nearly 80 minutes after Hernandez was last seen on camera. The exact cause of this nearly two-hour delay in reporting the incident remains unclear at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the timeline to determine how the gap between the escape and the notification occurred. This delay has intensified the urgency for the public to assist in locating the fugitive.

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Police Describe Fugitive and His Criminal History

The Oshkosh Police Department has issued a detailed description of Mario A. Hernandez to the public to aid in identification. Hernandez is described as a 5'10" Hispanic male weighing 165 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a light gray beanie-style hat, a green zip-up jacket, dark colored jeans, and dark shoes. His criminal record is severe, including convictions for hit-and-run involving death, intimidating a victim, strangulation, suffocation, and domestic abuse. Police emphasized that Hernandez is considered dangerous and have urged residents to exercise extreme caution. The department has released these specifics to ensure that anyone who might encounter him can identify him accurately. Law enforcement officials are coordinating efforts to track his movements based on these physical descriptors.

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Connections to Milwaukee, Appleton, and Hartland

Investigators have identified that Mario A. Hernandez has known connections to several locations in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Appleton, and the Village of Hartland. These geographic ties are likely influencing the scope of the search, as police anticipate he may attempt to reach areas where he has previous associations. The Oshkosh Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to come forward immediately. Residents in these communities are advised to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The police have provided a dedicated hotline, 920-236-5700, for tips and information related to the incident. This multi-jurisdictional aspect of the search highlights the extensive network law enforcement is utilizing to locate Hernandez. Authorities are working closely with regional agencies to share intelligence and coordinate patrols in key areas.

Public Urged To Contact Police With Information

The Oshkosh Police Department has formally requested public assistance in finding Mario A. Hernandez, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in this manhunt. They have stated that they are seeking information about the whereabouts of this individual and are encouraging anyone with relevant details to contact them. The department has provided the phone number 920-236-5700 for anyone who may have seen Hernandez or knows his location. Media outlets, including the Daily Mail, have reached out to the Oshkosh Police Department for further comment, but no additional details have been released yet. The public is reminded not to approach Hernandez if sighted but to call the police immediately. This coordinated effort aims to leverage community awareness to expedite the capture of the fugitive. Law enforcement remains committed to recovering Hernandez and restoring security at the Winnebago Correctional Center.