Wish You Were Here presenter Judith Chalmers dies aged 90 after battle with Alzheimer's

Judith Chalmers, known for her appearances in exotic spots around the world, battled Alzheimer's and passed away at 90. She presented the ITV show, Wish You Were Here, for almost 30 years.

Wish You Were Here presenter Judith Chalmers had died aged 90 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's . She passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening, her family said today.

Notably known for her tan and appearances in exotic spots around the world, She presented the ITV show for almost 30 years, from 1974 to 2003. Her family announced her death on Friday. She became seriously ill and her loved-ones spent time with her in recent weeks but was battling Alzheimer's 'for some time'. After a life filled with over 60 years in broadcasting and countless adventures, she passed away last night, surrounded by her family.

She was survived by her husband Neil Durden-Smith and their two children among six grandchildren. The legendary British broadcaster became seriously ill in recent weeks





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Wish You Were Here...? presenter Judith Chalmers dies aged 90She died peacefully at home on Friday.

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