Witchaven: A Brief History and Control Issues

Witchaven is a first-person slasher game developed by Capstone, loosely based on a set of dungeon maps for D&D released by Wyrm Works. The game features a knight with melee weapons and spells, fighting against goblins, witches, and other enemies in a volcano. Despite its historical significance, the game faced control issues and received mixed reviews.

Witchaven games are not the most beloved first-person slasher s of the 1990s, but they're an important bit of history. Developed by Capstone , they're first-person slasher s loosely based on a set of dungeon maps for D&D released by Wyrm Works.

You're a knight with a variety of mostly melee weapons and a few spells, and a volcano full of goblins, witches, and other greeblies to kill. Though you do have access to a bow, a lot of the time you'll be fighting with a morning star, battle axe, and various blades, switching as they break.

Like most first-person melee games of the era, and frankly today, judging the distance between you and the enemies was a bit, ha ha, hit and miss. In 1996, Brett Jones brought that up along with control issues: 'try to bring your character to a stop, and he seems to 'float' to a standstill, like a car with bad brakes. At other times, you’ll spin out of control or find yourself moving when you need to be still.

' He did praise the way characters would do their own thing before they noticed you, such as in-fighting and looking shocked if you suddenly open a door to catch them unarmed. His praise was measured though, resulting in a score of 58% and the memorable conclusion, 'a pig in a dress is still a pig.

' Witchaven's most notable for historical reasons. When it came out in September 1995 it was the first game to legally use the Build Engine, which would later power Duke Nukem 3D, Blood, PowerSlave, and Shadow Warrior.

The Build Engine had been used illegally by Taiwanese studio Accend for Rock 'n' Shaolin: Legend of the Seven Paladins 3D in 1994, who got access to an early version while negotiating a contract with 3D Realms, then continued using it even though the deal was never completed. But Witchaven was the first legit Build game, followed by another Capstone release: William Shatner's TekWar.

Both games are going to be delisted on June 15, though whether that's because of a licence expiring or because remasters are on the way to replace them goes unsaid. Both games are on sale though, and you can get the pair as a bundle for $19.99. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the, published in 2015.

Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame





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Witchaven First-Person Slasher Capstone Build Engine Duke Nukem 3D Blood Powerslave Shadow Warrior Historical Significance Control Issues Historical Games First-Person Melee Games Historical Review Historical Significance Of Games Historical Games Review Historical Games History Historical Games History Review

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