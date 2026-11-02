Wizz Air London to Sofia Flight Diverted to Budapest After Bomb Threat

A Wizz Air Airbus A321 traveling from London Luton to Sofia was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat. A Hungarian Gripen fighter jet escorted the plane to ensure safe landing at Liszt Ferenc Airport.

Wizz Air flight number W6 3925 experienced a significant security disruption on Monday, requiring an emergency diversion from its scheduled route from London Luton Airport to Sofia, Bulgaria. The Airbus A321 aircraft was forced to turn back over Bosnia and Herzegovina and land at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Hungary after a bomb threat was received onboard during the flight. A Hungarian Gripen fighter jet was scrambled to escort the civilian airliner to ensure its safe arrival at the Hungarian capital.

Emergency Diversion and Escort Protocol

Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, the Minister of Defence for Hungary, confirmed that the military response was immediate and precise. He stated that the fighter jet was deployed within minutes of the alert to escort the aircraft and guarantee its safe landing. The minister emphasized that the deployment demonstrated the capability of Hungarian soldiers to react immediately when necessary, ensuring the continued security of Hungary's airspace during the crisis.

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The commercial flight departed from London Luton shortly after 8:30 AM local time. Under normal circumstances, the aircraft was scheduled to land at the international airport in Sofia at approximately 1:25 PM local time. However, the security alert triggered a change in course, leading the aircraft to divert towards Hungary over the airspace of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as tracked by FlightRadar24.

Official Statements and Security Measures

In an official statement, the airline confirmed that the diversion to Budapest was executed in strict accordance with relevant security protocols. The spokesperson noted that the aircraft landed safely and taxied to a designated stand at Liszt Ferenc International Airport. Authorities, including police and security officials, immediately carried out necessary security checks on both the aircraft and the passengers onboard the Wizz Air flight.

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Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi highlighted that police have been carrying out additional measures following the landing to assess the threat fully. He reiterated that the military personnel involved have once again proven their readiness to deploy immediately if necessary. The incident underscores the high level of alert maintained by European defense agencies in response to potential threats against civil aviation.

Investigation and Next Steps for Authorities

Current operations at the airport focus on a thorough inspection of the aircraft and the screening of individuals who boarded the plane in London. While specific details regarding the origin of the threat remain under investigation, the primary objective for Hungarian authorities is to determine the validity of the bomb claim and identify the source of the communication. Wizz Air has stated that it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to facilitate this process.

The safety of passengers and crew remains the highest priority for the airline throughout this incident. As of the latest reports, the aircraft remains at the designated stand while security checks continue. Passengers who were on board are being processed according to standard emergency procedures. Further updates regarding the investigation and the final disposition of the flight will be provided as more information becomes available from official sources in Budapest and London.