Wolf River Cold Case Breakthrough Mary Jane Connor Identified as Possible Grandmother

Winnebago County investigators identify Mary Jane Connor as probable grandmother of Wolf River victim using DNA. New genetic evidence links Irish immigrant to unidentified skull found in 1985 Wisconsin river.

Investigators with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office have made a significant leap forward in a decades-old cold case involving the skull of an unidentified woman known as Wolf River Joanne Doe. Using advanced genealogy-based DNA testing, law enforcement officials have determined that Mary Jane Connor, a nineteenth-century Irish immigrant, is statistically probable to be the victim's grandmother. This breakthrough offers a new pathway to identifying both the victim and her killer, ending years of silence surrounding the discovery.

Skull Discovery and Initial Findings

The mystery began on July 25 1985 when two teenage boys snorkeling in the Wolf River near Winneconne, Wisconsin, discovered a human skull resting in eight feet of water. A Sheriff's Office dive team immediately searched the riverbed for the rest of the body but found no additional remains. The cranium was subsequently turned over to experts for analysis, initiating a long chain of forensic inquiries.

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In 1985, James Provinzano, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, examined the skull. He hypothesized that the remains belonged to a woman approximately 30 years old who had been dead for between 15 to 40 years. His initial assessment set the stage for future generations of anthropologists to revisit the evidence with modern technology.

Genetic Breakthrough and Connor Lineage

The pivotal moment in the investigation occurred when Lieutenant Chris Braman received DNA testing from a 91-year-old man living in Northern Ireland. This individual resided in Mary Jane Connor's hometown and provided a crucial genetic link. The results showed a strong match to the victim, leading officials to conclude that the test subject was a nephew of Mary Jane Connor.

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Researchers then traced the victim's ancestry through Connor's family tree, specifically connecting her to Bernard Connor, one of Mary Jane's four siblings, and his wife Alice O'Hagan. Genetic analysis indicated that the victim's genetic genealogy was 99 percent Irish or Northern English. While Lieutenant Braman confirmed the grandmother link, he noted uncertainty regarding the sex of the child who would be the direct parent of the victim.

Immigration History and Family Silence

Records establish that Mary Jane Connor was born on October 14 1883 to parents Owen and Mary Connor in Northern Ireland. She had three siblings named Ellen, Bernard, and Therese. The 1901 Ireland census listed the family as Roman Catholic. Connor immigrated to the United States from Londonderry, Ireland, arriving in New York on August 24 1907 aboard the transatlantic steamship Caledonia.

Her name appeared on line seven of the passenger list for that voyage. However, investigators found a stark absence of family records regarding her departure. Obituaries for Connor's parents, siblings, nieces, and nephews never mentioned her. Lieutenant Braman suggested this omission indicated she was not recognized by the family after she left, possibly due to being a black sheep or leaving against their wishes.

Anthropological Reassessment and Next Steps

Over 40 years after the initial discovery, Jordan Karsten, a biological anthropologist at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, worked with law enforcement to reassess the remains. Karsten inspected the cranium visually and through measurements to determine biological sex and age. She concluded that Joanne Doe was a Caucasian woman from the modern era, aged between 30 to 50 years old.

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Karsten estimated that the skull had been submerged in water for 20 years or less. This timeline contradicts earlier hypotheses and suggests the victim may have lived into the mid-twentieth century. The Sheriff's Office plans to publicize these developments to encourage a relative of Mary Jane Connor to submit DNA for further testing.

Path to Identification and Resolution

Lieutenant Chris Braman has been working on this case since 2011, collaborating with various experts to examine the skull. He described the current status of the investigation as being just one record away from a full identification. The primary obstacle is determining who Mary Jane Connor married after arriving in the United States.

Officials have consulted the Manchester Historical Society, professional genealogists, and relatives of the Connor family to gather more context. If authorities can identify Connor's spouse, they believe they will be in good shape to solve the cold case. The community and law enforcement remain hopeful that this genetic connection will finally bring closure to the Wolf River mystery.