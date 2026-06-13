Mercedes' Toto Wolff asserts Lewis Hamilton had the pace to outqualify George Russell in Barcelona, praising his former driver's speed despite a small error.

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff has stated that Lewis Hamilton could have secured pole position at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix if not for a minor error.

The qualifying session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was intensely competitive, with George Russell ultimately claiming pole for Mercedes, marking a rebound for the team after recent setbacks. However, Wolff shifted focus to Hamilton, arguing that the seven-time world champion, now driving for Ferrari, demonstrated his enduring speed and would have outpaced Russell by approximately 0.15 seconds without the mistake. Wolff expressed his longstanding confidence in Hamilton's abilities despite external doubts about his pace.

In comments to Sky Sports F1, he said: My old friend... when people doubted whether he still had the speed, I've always said if he's in the right frame of mind and the car suits him, then he is to be reckoned with. You need to count him in and that's what he did today. If there isn't a tiny mistake at the end, he is a tenth-and-a-half quicker than us.

This underscores Hamilton's capacity to challenge for top positions even at age 41 and with a new team. The pole by Russell ended a period of dominance by other teams, notably Red Bull, and provided a morale boost for Mercedes, but the narrative quickly turned to the threat Hamilton poses. The strategic outlook for Sunday's race involves tyre degradation and the critical importance of the start.

Wolff noted that Mercedes performed well in long-run simulations during practice, suggesting race pace might favor them. However, he emphasized that if Hamilton gets ahead after the first corner, managing the race becomes significantly more difficult for his team. This sets up a tense intra-team and inter-team battle, especially as Hamilton aims for his first front-row start with Ferrari and his best qualifying result since the 2024 British Grand Prix, where he triumphed.

Hamilton's recent form includes a second-place finish at Monaco, moving him up to second in the Drivers' Championship, just two points clear of Russell and 66 behind leader Antonelli. Russell, while securing pole, acknowledged Hamilton's exceptional performance and concurred that his teammate could have taken pole. He stated: Lewis did a really amazing job and also could have got the pole position as well, but regardless, that was the most important thing for me this weekend.

This mutual respect highlights the high stakes and friendly rivalry between the Mercedes drivers. The context includes Hamilton's continued relevance in the sport beyond his Mercedes tenure, often seen at events for media outlets like Crash.net, engaging with the grassroots of Formula 1





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Formula 1 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Toto Wolff Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Ferrari Pole Position

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