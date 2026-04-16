Wolves Wonderkid Mane Not Yet a £50 Million Player, Warns Don Goodman

Former Wolves striker Don Goodman advises caution on valuing young prospect Mateus Mane at £50 million, citing a small sample size and drawing parallels to the career trajectory of Tyler Dibling as a warning against premature moves.

Don Goodman , a former Wolves striker, has advised caution regarding the valuation of young sensation Mateus Mane , suggesting he is not yet a £50 million player. Despite drawing interest from football giants like Manchester United and Liverpool, Goodman emphasizes that Mane, at just 18 years old, possesses immense potential but requires further development.

Mane's breakthrough campaign with the struggling Premier League side Wolves has been notable, showcasing his speed and attacking prowess. However, Goodman draws a parallel with a past transfer disappointment at Everton to underscore the importance of wise future career decisions for the talented forward.

Mane made his senior debut for Wolves towards the end of the 2024-25 season and secured his first start in December of the current term. He quickly announced his goal-scoring capabilities with consecutive strikes against West Ham and Everton at the beginning of 2026. This period saw speculation about significant interest from prominent English and international clubs intensify.

As a Portuguese U21 international, Mane is widely recognized as a prospect with substantial untapped potential, a fact that Wolves are eager to capitalize on. Even with the looming threat of Premier League relegation, the club is reluctant to part with him and is reportedly setting prohibitively high transfer demands to deter suitors.

When questioned about Mane's potential £50 million valuation, Goodman, speaking exclusively to GOAL, stated that it is premature to assign such a figure. He believes the sample size of Mane's performances is too small for a definitive assessment by top clubs. What Goodman does see is an individual with enormous potential, a grounded personality, a strong work ethic, a desire to learn, and an ambition to reach the highest levels of the game – all crucial attributes for a young player.

While Mane has gained Premier League experience this season, Goodman suggests that if Wolves are relegated, a season in the Championship could provide an even greater platform for his development. He also acknowledges that Mane's agent might be pushing for a significant move this summer, but strongly advocates for the player to remain at Wolves and dominate in the Championship, rather than risk becoming a bit-part player at a larger club.

The comparison drawn between Mane and Tyler Dibling, who also impressed for a relegated Southampton side before struggling for game time at Everton, serves as a significant warning. Goodman believes this is an excellent and very relevant comparison. Both players, at 18 years old, shone in struggling Premier League teams, leading to an expectation that a move to a better-equipped club would elevate their game. However, Dibling's experience highlights the challenges of such transitions, suggesting that for him, the move may have occurred too soon.

While Goodman cautions against assuming an identical outcome for Mane, he stresses that a move to the wrong club, one that isn't the right fit for his current career stage, could lead to similar difficulties. The contract situation at Molineux is also a factor; Mane signed his first professional deal in the summer of 2025, reportedly for four years, which is designed to protect his market value and prevent an immediate sale.

Ultimately, Goodman believes Mane will undoubtedly feature regularly in the Premier League at some point, whether at Wolves or elsewhere, and there is no need for him to rush this progression given the promising career that lies ahead.





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