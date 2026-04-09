Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna's Home Appears in Court Smiling

Ivanna Ortiz, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion, appeared in court smiling, facing multiple charges and potential life in prison. The incident occurred while Rihanna, her family, and staff were present, prompting a police investigation and highlighting the singer's past experiences with threats. Ortiz' bail was maintained, and a future hearing is scheduled.

Ivanna Ortiz , the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna 's Beverly Hills mansion while the singer and her family were present, made a brief court appearance, displaying a surprising demeanor. Ortiz, 35, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court for the first time since pleading not guilty last month to a staggering 14 charges, including attempted murder .

Dressed in a yellow prison shirt and blue pants, with her hair blond, Ortiz smiled as she was escorted into the downtown LA criminal court by a sheriff's deputy. Prosecutors allege that on March 8, Ortiz drove to Rihanna's $13.8 million estate and opened fire with an AR15 assault rifle. Besides the attempted murder charge, Ortiz is facing 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling. A conviction could result in a life sentence. During her arraignment last month, Judge Theresa McGonigle upheld Ortiz' $1.875 million bail, citing the prosecutor's account of approximately 20 shots fired. The alleged shooting occurred while Rihanna and her family, including her partner A$AP Rocky and their children, were inside the residence. Prior to this event, Ortiz' license to practice speech language pathology in California had been revoked. The incident, as the prosecution emphasized, could have resulted in multiple fatalities, including children. They also highlighted the premeditated nature of the crime, with Ortiz allegedly arriving at the home with a loaded weapon, ammunition, and a disguise. \Judge Shannon Cooley, newly assigned to the case, denied a request from Ortiz' public defender, Derek Dillman, to lower the bail amount. The judge scheduled another court appearance for May 13, at which time a date will be set for a full preliminary hearing. Judge Cooley also refused to allow photographs to be taken of Ortiz in court. Ortiz will remain incarcerated until May 13 unless she can raise the considerable $1.875 million bail. The incident unfolded on March 8, when Ortiz reportedly drove her white Tesla Model 3 to the singer's opulent five-bedroom residence and fired multiple shots toward the building and a neighboring house. Remarkably, no one was injured. Rihanna, 38, her partner A$AP Rocky, and their three children, plus six-month old daughter were all present on the property at the time. According to the police report, Rihanna was in the front of her Airstream trailer on the property when she heard approximately 10 loud bangs. After the noise ceased, she opened the curtains and observed bullet holes in the windshield, directly where she had been standing. She then alerted Rocky, who was asleep in the trailer, and together they secured their children and staff. \Daily Mail obtained court documents in which Rihanna described her terrifying experience. She informed law enforcement that she had previously received death threats over social media, but none had reached a severe level. Over the years, she had sought restraining orders and threat management through her security team for various stalkers, but she did not recall any recent events that might be linked to the shooting. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, stated that he was asleep in the Airstream trailer and was awakened by Rihanna's warning that they were being shot at. The singer's mother and two staff members were also inside the home, accounting for eight of the 10 counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The remaining two counts pertain to two neighbors who were inside the adjacent house that was also struck by gunfire. Ortiz, with a history of prior legal issues, was apprehended approximately 30 minutes after the shooting. A police helicopter tracked her car to a parking lot at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, located about 12 miles from Beverly Hills. The Tesla's quick location was attributed, in part, to its condition





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