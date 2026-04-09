Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna's Home Appears in Court, Smiling

Ivanna Ortiz, accused of attempting to murder Rihanna, appeared in court wearing a yellow prison shirt and smiling, while facing charges including attempted murder and assault with a firearm. The incident involved Ortiz allegedly shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion while the singer and her family were inside. The judge denied bail and set a preliminary hearing date, while details of the shooting emerge, painting a picture of terror for Rihanna and her family.

Ivanna Ortiz , the woman accused of shooting at Rihanna 's Beverly Hills mansion while the singer and her family were inside, appeared in court wearing a yellow prison shirt and smiling, a stark contrast to the gravity of the charges against her. Ortiz, 35, faced her first court appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court since pleading not guilty last month to a staggering 14 charges, including the attempted murder of the pop star.

The incident, which occurred on March 8, involved Ortiz allegedly driving to Rihanna's $13.8 million estate and opening fire with an AR-15 assault rifle. Prosecutors have alleged that the shooting was premeditated, with Ortiz allegedly arriving at the scene with a loaded weapon, ammunition, and a disguise, a factor that prompted Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott to emphasize the potential for 'multiple homicides' due to the presence of adults and children at the residence. In addition to attempted murder, Ortiz faces 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, with a potential life sentence if convicted. Judge Shannon Cooley, the newly assigned judge to the case, denied the request by Ortiz’s public defender to lower her $1.875 million bail, and scheduled a preliminary hearing date for May 13. The severity of the charges and the circumstances of the incident, including the fact that Rihanna, her partner A$AP Rocky, their children, and other family members and staff were present on the property at the time of the shooting, led to the judge's decision to keep her behind bars until her next hearing, making it highly unlikely she could post bail before that date. \The details of the shooting, as revealed in court documents and police reports, paint a terrifying picture of the night. Rihanna, 38, described in a police report how she was in the front of her Airstream trailer on the grounds of her home when she suddenly heard approximately 10 loud bangs, like something hitting metal. Upon opening the curtains, she discovered bullet holes in the windshield, directly in front of where she had been standing moments before. Reacting quickly, she woke up A$AP Rocky, told him they were being shot at, and pushed both of them to the ground. They subsequently ran to the garage to secure their children and staff, highlighting the chaos and fear that gripped the family and everyone else on the property during the attack. The presence of Rihanna’s mother and two staff employees in the home underscores the potential severity of the situation. The fact that no one was injured during the barrage of gunfire is considered a miracle. The police report also notes that Rihanna had received death threats over social media in the past, though none had previously escalated to a serious level. She had sought restraining orders and threat management through her security team over the years, but she couldn't immediately connect the current incident to any previous event, adding another layer of complexity to the case. A$AP Rocky confirmed that he was asleep in the Airstream trailer and was awakened by Rihanna's warning. The presence of her mother and two employees, in addition to the couple's children, further elevated the number of people who were exposed to the dangerous situation, and were at risk during the shooting.\Authorities were able to quickly locate and arrest Ortiz, about 30 minutes after the shooting, by tracking her white Tesla Model 3 via police helicopter to a parking lot at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, approximately 12 miles from Beverly Hills. The quick apprehension of the suspect was reportedly aided by the vehicle's condition. The police investigation revealed that Ortiz lost her license to practice speech-language pathology in California. The legal proceedings highlight the complexities of celebrity security, the dangers of gun violence, and the emotional toll on victims and their families. The charges against Ortiz underscore the seriousness of the alleged crime and the potential ramifications, and the fact that a neighboring house also suffered damage from gunfire further underscores the risk she posed to the community. The upcoming preliminary hearing will determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring Ortiz to trial. Until then, she will remain in prison. The case will continue to be watched closely, as it represents a significant instance of violence aimed towards a well-known public figure, and a harrowing demonstration of the dangers celebrity can sometimes bring





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rihanna Shooting Ivanna Ortiz Beverly Hills Attempted Murder

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman's birth in mid-air creates tricky legal situationShe went into labour as the Caribbean Airlines flight was on its final approach from Kingston to New York City - but that doesn't necessarily mean her baby will be a US citizen.

Read more »

Woman almost dies in accident on charity trek'I thought, ‘oh, this is it really, I’m going to die right here,' said Janet Baldock later

Read more »

Sister of murdered Newmarket woman wants abuse law changeJasmine Yates is campaigning for 'Alana's Law' after her sister was killed by her violent boyfriend.

Read more »

Woman caught in mid-air after plunging from malfunctioning fair rideA woman was on a ride in Ometepec, Mexico, when 'The Hammer' suddenly broke and sent her plunging towards the ground.

Read more »

Man Dies, Woman Injured in Co Louth Two-Vehicle CrashA man in his late 60s died and a woman in her 20s was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the N53 in Co Louth. Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on Monday night, and appealing for witnesses.

Read more »

Woman Accused of Shooting at Rihanna's Home Appears in Court SmilingIvanna Ortiz, charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Rihanna's Beverly Hills mansion, appeared in court smiling, facing multiple charges and potential life in prison. The incident occurred while Rihanna, her family, and staff were present, prompting a police investigation and highlighting the singer's past experiences with threats. Ortiz' bail was maintained, and a future hearing is scheduled.

Read more »