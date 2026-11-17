Victoria Police investigate the death of a woman and toddler found unresponsive in a Craigieburn lake on Tuesday. The pair could not be revived after being pulled from the water.

Victoria Police are investigating a tragic incident in Melbourne on Tuesday, where a woman and a toddler were discovered unresponsive in a body of water. The emergency services were alerted to the scene on Aitken Boulevard in Craigieburn shortly before 1pm. Emergency personnel immediately intervened to retrieve the pair from the water.

Recovery and Immediate Police Response

Despite immediate efforts by first responders, the woman and the young child could not be revived after being pulled from the lake. The location is situated within the wetland area surrounding Malcolm Creek, a park known for its walking and cycling paths. Officers remained at the scene throughout the Tuesday afternoon to secure the area and manage the investigation.

Also read Cat Isaac Found Alive After Brooklyn Building Collapse

Investigation Scope and Witness Accounts

Investigators are currently focused on determining exactly how the woman and toddler entered the water without supervision or accidental fall. A man and a young girl were observed speaking with officers at the scene during the initial response. These individuals were reportedly cooperating with the ongoing police inquiries at the site.

Advertisement

Police Statement on Suspect Status

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed that the force is not looking for anyone else in relation to this specific incident. The department emphasized that the deaths are being treated as an investigation rather than a criminal inquiry involving third parties at this early stage. The exact circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of life have yet to be formally determined by authorities.

Public Appeal for Information

Police have issued a request for anyone who witnessed the drowning or possesses relevant information to contact Crime Stoppers. The agency stated that sectioning off the surrounding area allowed for a thorough examination of the scene. The Aitken Boulevard park and wetland area remains a focal point for the ongoing procedural steps.