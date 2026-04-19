Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Soho Pedestrian Collision

A 29-year-old woman has been apprehended following an early morning incident in Soho where a vehicle collided with pedestrians. Authorities are treating it as an attempted murder case, with several individuals sustaining injuries, one critically.

Central London's vibrant Soho district was the scene of a shocking incident early this morning, resulting in the arrest of a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder . At approximately 4:30 AM, emergency services were dispatched to Argyll Street , a bustling thoroughfare known for its lively nightlife and entertainment venues, following reports of a car colliding with pedestrians. The chaotic event unfolded in the pre-dawn hours, yet given the area's ongoing activity, it is believed that several individuals may have witnessed the alarming sequence of events. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the apprehension of the driver, who is currently in police custody, facing charges that extend beyond attempted murder to include grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol. This multifaceted investigation underscores the severity with which law enforcement is treating the incident, emphasizing the potential for significant harm caused by the vehicle's actions.

The collision has left three individuals with injuries. A woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains serious. A man, also in his 30s, sustained what have been described as life-changing injuries, indicating the profound and lasting impact of the incident. A third pedestrian, a woman in her 30s, received treatment for minor injuries. The swift response from emergency medical teams and law enforcement played a crucial role in providing immediate care to those affected and securing the scene for further investigation. Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, of Specialist Crime South, has appealed to the public for assistance, acknowledging that while the incident occurred in the early morning, many venues in the area were still operational, and thus, potential witnesses may have been present. She stressed the importance of any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, in piecing together the full picture of what transpired.

Argyll Street, a key artery connecting the iconic Oxford Street with Great Marlborough Street, is a hub of activity, housing numerous popular nightclubs, bars, and the renowned London Palladium theatre. The character of the street, with its constant flow of people into the early hours, amplifies the potential for a wider range of witnesses. The Met Police have explicitly stated that the incident is not being treated as a terror-related act, a crucial piece of information that helps to narrow the focus of the investigation. The driver's arrest at the scene, coupled with the charges she faces, suggests a deliberate or recklessly dangerous act. Investigators are working diligently to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision, including the events leading up to it. The plea from DCI Foxwell highlights the reliance on community cooperation to ensure a thorough and just resolution, underscoring that even the smallest detail could be pivotal in the ongoing inquiry. The police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward and assist with their comprehensive investigation into this deeply concerning event





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Soho Incident Pedestrian Collision Attempted Murder London Arrest Argyll Street

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