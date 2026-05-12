Woman Banned from Begging and Sleeping Rough in Public in West Yorkshire

This news article reports on a Criminal Behaviour Order issued to a woman in West Yorkshire, Deborah Sewell, who has been banned from begging and sleeping rough in public. The order prohibits her from engaging in nuisance behavior and offers access to support services. The objective is to reduce anti-social behavior and promote long-term solutions.

A woman has been banned from begging and sleeping rough in public across West Yorkshire . She has been served with a Criminal Behaviour Order , which will last until May 6, 2028.

If she violates the conditions, she could face arrest and monetary or prison penalties. Under the order, Deborah Sewell must not beg for any items in public, display any signs or possess cups or cards. She is also prohibited from sitting, sleeping, or loitering in any public area with the appearance of homelessness with items such as cups, sleeping bags, or signs





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West Yorkshire Criminal Behaviour Order Deborah Sewell Begging Sleeping Rough Anti-Social Behavior Support Services

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