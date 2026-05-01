Woman Banned from Keeping Dogs After Systematically Beating Shih Tzu-Cross with Slipper

Kay Holloway, 65, was found guilty of animal welfare offences after video evidence showed her repeatedly and violently abusing her dog, Shuini, and another dog in her care. She has been banned from owning dogs for five years and fined over £2,300.

Disturbing footage has emerged revealing a case of animal cruelty perpetrated by Kay Holloway , a 65-year-old woman from Wimborne , Dorset . Holloway was found to have systematically abused her Shih Tzu -cross, Shuini, repeatedly striking the whimpering dog with a slipper after it had an accident in its bed.

The abuse, captured on internal security cameras in July of the previous year, was brought to the attention of the RSPCA by a concerned neighbour who had access to the recordings. The video evidence depicts Holloway entering the kitchen, initially delivering several forceful kicks to the cowering animal before escalating the assault by using a slipper to strike the dog approximately twenty times. Throughout the ordeal, Holloway verbally abused the dog, using derogatory language.

A veterinary professional who reviewed the footage testified in Poole Magistrates' Court that the actions constituted a deliberate and systematic infliction of pain. The investigation revealed that Holloway was also caring for a friend’s dog, a crossbreed named Loki, at the time of the incident. The footage further demonstrates Holloway’s aggressive behaviour towards both animals, including verbal threats of violence and expressions of frustration regarding Loki’s lack of house training.

She was observed grabbing both dogs by their collars and forcefully slamming them against doors. The vet’s assessment highlighted the significant harm caused by Holloway’s actions, noting that the rough handling – including yanking dogs by their collars, slamming them against doors, and lifting them by their collars – could result in soft tissue injuries to the neck and body, as well as causing considerable psychological distress.

The vet emphasized that dogs are sentient beings capable of experiencing pain and deserving of gentle handling. The evidence clearly indicated that the repeated rough treatment inflicted significant suffering on the animals, manifesting in behaviours such as whimpering, cowering, a crouched posture, retracted ears, hesitancy, and avoidance. Holloway’s actions were not isolated incidents but rather a pattern of abusive behaviour observed over a two-day period within the footage.

Holloway pleaded guilty to an animal welfare offence and has subsequently been banned from keeping dogs for a period of five years. Shuini has been successfully rehomed by the RSPCA, finding a safe and caring environment.

In addition to the ban, Holloway was fined £1,415 and ordered to pay £400 in costs, along with a £566 victim surcharge. During the court proceedings, Holloway expressed remorse but attributed her actions to numerous health conditions and her inability to cope with the demands of caring for her friend’s dog. RSPCA Inspector Patrick Bailey, who led the investigation, underscored the importance of treating animals with kindness and compassion, emphasizing that they experience pain and suffering just as humans do.

He highlighted the pervasive nature of Holloway’s abusive behaviour, noting that it extended beyond isolated instances of harsh language or physical force, and was consistently observed throughout the recorded footage. The case serves as a stark reminder of the cruelty animals can endure and the importance of reporting suspected abuse to authorities. Ironically, a Facebook post from Holloway surfaced showing a picture of a dog, believed to be Shuini, with the caption 'Be Kind'





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Animal Abuse Animal Cruelty Shih Tzu RSPCA Domestic Violence Dog Abuse Kay Holloway Wimborne Dorset Animal Welfare

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman who beat and stalked ex got him banned from every Costa CoffeeKimberley Goodings was jailed for relentlessly harassing her ex-boyfriend

Read more »

Neglected cats suffered in 'horrendous' Lanarkshire home until one found 'smelling of decay'Allan Bothwell and Tylar Mullen have been banned from owning or keeping animals for five years after they admitted breaches of animal welfare legislation.

Read more »

Vinted updates rules as two new items are banned from being sold on platformVinted members found selling these prohibited items could find their accounts shut down

Read more »

Keeping Fabio di Giannantonio at VR46 'Plan A', admits Uccio SalucciThe team boss wants his current star rider to stay put - but shared a few of the team's 'Plan B, C and D' alternatives in an exclusive interview

Read more »

'It won't be another Irish pub and we're keeping the jukebox'The Swan Inn's new owners are keeping the pub exactly as is

Read more »

Woman who caused 'disruption and intimidation' banned from entire Nottinghamshire townRepeated reports of nuisance behaviour, drug use and exploitation of the vulnerable were made against Naomi Pugh

Read more »